The SBU thwarted a terrorist attack in the Kyiv region prepared by Russian intelligence services

Counterintelligence officers and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine thwarted yet another attempt by Russian intelligence services to carry out a terrorist attack in Kyiv region. This was reported by UNN, citing the SBU press center.

Details

The detainee was a local unemployed woman who was supposed to blow up a car near an apartment building in the capital’s suburbs. According to the investigation, the Russians recruited the woman remotely, posing as employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine.

First, a Russian intelligence officer called the unemployed woman, introduced himself as a Ukrainian law enforcement officer, and offered to help her obtain medicines that she had previously purchased through specialized websites. After that, the woman received an assignment from the enemy: retrieve a package from a cache and wait for further instructions. It was later established that the package contained an improvised explosive device. After the woman retrieved the package with the homemade bomb, her handler from Russia instructed her to additionally check whether the components for the IED were working - the SBU said in a statement.

According to the intelligence service, the Russian handler directed the woman to a residential neighborhood in the capital’s suburbs and ordered her to leave the disguised IED under the wheel of a car parked near a local supermarket.

The investigation is currently underway to identify all individuals involved in cooperation with Russia and bring them to justice. The detainee may face life imprisonment.

Recall

The counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in Poltava region who was preparing to assassinate the commander of one of the military units stationed in the region.