The Russian Federation attacks Ukraine with "Shaheds": explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched strike drones over the territory of Ukraine on the evening of March 8. Drones were recorded in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.
On the evening of Saturday, March 8, the Russian army launched strike drones over the territory of Ukraine. In the Zaporizhzhia region, the city authorities reported explosions. This is reported by UNN citing the Telegram channels of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov and the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region! Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given
As of 20:55, enemy drones fixed:
- In Kherson region, on the border with Mykolaiv region, heading in a north-western direction.
- In Zaporizhzhia, a group of "shaheds" heading east and in the area of the regional center.
- In Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north-west.
- In the center of Kharkiv region, heading south-west.
- In the north of Sumy region, heading south-west towards Chernihiv region. Another group heading south towards Poltava region.
- In Poltava region, heading south.
