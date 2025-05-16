The Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian delegation from 10 a.m. on May 16 - Medinsky (video)

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the Russian delegation to the negotiations with Ukraine, said that they would wait for representatives of Ukraine in Istanbul on Friday morning, May 16. This is reported by the Russian state propaganda news agency TASS, reports UNN.

The Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian delegation tomorrow from 10 am - said Medinsky.

According to him, the Russian side "held a fruitful meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister and explained Moscow's position",

The head of the Russian delegation also added that "the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for direct bilateral negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions."

Remind

On the night of May 11, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to Russia's proposal for negotiations in Turkey. He believes that this should be done immediately.

On Thursday, May 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness to meet with Putin in Turkey to negotiate a ceasefire. If Putin refuses, Ukraine will insist on strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky created a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process with international partners and representatives of the Russian Federation on May 15-16, 2025 in Istanbul.

On May 16, delegations from Turkey, the United States, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Istanbul. The meeting will be attended by Hakan Fidan, the US delegation led by Rubio, the Ukrainian delegation led by Umerov and the Russian delegation led by Medinsky.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not participate in the negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, as Russia has sent a lower-level delegation. He will meet with representatives of Ukraine.

The US President said that he would probably return to Washington on May 16 after a tour of the Gulf countries. He had previously hinted at possible negotiations on Ukraine in Istanbul.

