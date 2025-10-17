The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Kyiv • UNN
The Budget Committee recommended the draft law on Budget-2026 for the first reading. The committee proposes that the government make changes in the areas of defense, education, healthcare, local budgets, social sphere, and business support.
The Budget Committee of the Rada recommended the draft law on the 2026 Budget for the first reading. This was reported on Facebook by Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Budget Committee, as reported by UNN.
The Budget Committee recommended the 2026 Budget for the first reading.
Pidlasa also published the key changes that the committee proposes the government to make to the draft State Budget (in the format of the Verkhovna Rada's Budget Conclusions):
- in the field of defense: - consider the possibility of increasing defense expenditures, in particular, on weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on providing for the "Alpha" unit of the SBU and the Foreign Intelligence Service;
- in the field of education: - develop a new model of remuneration for secondary school teachers so that teachers actually feel a 50% increase, - take measures to increase the level of remuneration for pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical workers of higher education institutions by 50% from January 1, 2026 (gradually throughout the year), - allocate UAH 500 million to ensure the material and technical base of relocated higher education institutions from frontline territories;
- in the field of healthcare: - consider the possibility of providing ADDITIONAL funds for the purchase of medicines for patients with achondroplasia and autoimmune diseases of the nervous system and neuromuscular diseases (in addition to the UAH 15.1 billion already included in the draft budget), - designate the Ministry of Health as responsible for all public investment projects in the field of healthcare, transferring funds for the implementation of such projects from the State Administration of Affairs and the National Academy of Medical Sciences, and also increase funds for such projects by UAH 500 million;
- for local budgets: - when calculating horizontal equalization indicators for 2026, use the number of the community's resident population according to the State Statistics Service, and the number of IDPs according to the Ministry of Social Policy, - work out the issue of covering the difference in tariffs, - consider the possibility of crediting 4% of personal income tax (excluding military personal income tax) to community budgets;
- in the social sphere: - the government to submit a draft law on special pensions (to establish unified approaches to retirement and indexation of pensions for such persons on general terms), - increase expenditures for housing for IDPs;
- to support business: - at least UAH 2 billion additionally to be allocated for humanitarian demining of agricultural lands, - provide UAH 1 billion for a new direction of support - for partial compensation of business property losses due to the war, - consider the possibility of providing ADDITIONAL funds for grants to entrepreneurs for the construction of vegetable and potato storage facilities, for grants to veterans for starting their own business, for partial compensation of agricultural machinery, as well as additional funds to support agricultural producers.
We expect consideration in the hall on October 21-22
The relevant committee instructed the government to consider increasing military salaries in the 2026 budget17.10.25, 14:32 • 2110 views