The relevant committee instructed the government to consider increasing military salaries in the 2026 budget

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to review military salaries upwards when planning the state budget for 2026. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

The budget committee passed a rule to instruct the government to review (upwards) military salaries. Amendment No. 1000 by Anna Purtova. So far, there are no details on how much, and the government can ignore this instruction. So let's see what they submit for the second reading - wrote Zheleznyak.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers registered in the Verkhovna Rada a draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026".

People's deputies submitted a record number of amendments to the draft State Budget for 2026 in 19 years - 3339.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to ask European allies for help in raising salaries for Ukrainian servicemen. This comes amid a reduction in military salary expenditures in the draft State Budget for 2026.