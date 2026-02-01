The Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border will open tomorrow, but with restrictions

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:12 AM • 14689 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 21518 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 20280 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 37169 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 54458 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 36747 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 34443 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 27137 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16991 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14471 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−14°
2m/s
60%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 16097 views
New OSCE Chairman plans visit to Kyiv and MoscowFebruary 1, 06:44 AM • 7684 views
Winter storm in the USA: over 100 dead and thousands of flights canceledFebruary 1, 06:47 AM • 6362 views
Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see itFebruary 1, 08:24 AM • 10044 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto11:56 AM • 18087 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 52725 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 81210 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 59325 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 65566 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 66861 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 16207 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 27212 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 29985 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 32910 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 34163 views
Actual
Technology
Bild
Starlink
Heating
Social network

The Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border will open tomorrow, but with restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Palestinians in Gaza are awaiting the reopening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a vital link to the outside world. Israel says the crossing should reopen on Monday, but with restrictions.

The Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border will open tomorrow, but with restrictions

On Sunday, Palestinians in Gaza watched with hope and anticipation as workers laid the foundation for the reopening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a vital link between the country and the world. Israel says the crossing is to resume operations on Monday as a truce with Hamas continues, UNN reports, citing AP.

"The opening of the crossing is a good step, but they have placed restrictions on the number of people allowed to cross, and that is a problem," said Ghalia Abu Mustafa, a woman from Khan Younis.

Israel plans to build a large camp in Rafah with facial recognition technology28.01.26, 03:47 • 4085 views

Israel said the crossing had been opened on a trial basis, and the Israeli military agency that oversees aid to Gaza said residents could begin crossing on Monday. But only a small number of people will be able to cross initially.

"We want a large number of people to leave, for the crossing to be open so that sick people can leave and return," said Suhayla Al-Astal, a woman displaced from the city of Rafah, who said her sick daughter needed help abroad. "We want the crossing to be open permanently."

Israel's statement came a day after Israeli strikes killed at least 30 Palestinians, including several children, according to medics — one of the highest death tolls since the truce began on October 10. Israel accused Hamas of new truce violations.

Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border to fully resume operations next week22.01.26, 14:34 • 2513 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Rafah
Egypt
Gaza Strip