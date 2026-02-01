The Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border will open tomorrow, but with restrictions
Palestinians in Gaza are awaiting the reopening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a vital link to the outside world. Israel says the crossing should reopen on Monday, but with restrictions.
On Sunday, Palestinians in Gaza watched with hope and anticipation as workers laid the foundation for the reopening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a vital link between the country and the world. Israel says the crossing is to resume operations on Monday as a truce with Hamas continues, UNN reports, citing AP.
"The opening of the crossing is a good step, but they have placed restrictions on the number of people allowed to cross, and that is a problem," said Ghalia Abu Mustafa, a woman from Khan Younis.
Israel said the crossing had been opened on a trial basis, and the Israeli military agency that oversees aid to Gaza said residents could begin crossing on Monday. But only a small number of people will be able to cross initially.
"We want a large number of people to leave, for the crossing to be open so that sick people can leave and return," said Suhayla Al-Astal, a woman displaced from the city of Rafah, who said her sick daughter needed help abroad. "We want the crossing to be open permanently."
Israel's statement came a day after Israeli strikes killed at least 30 Palestinians, including several children, according to medics — one of the highest death tolls since the truce began on October 10. Israel accused Hamas of new truce violations.
