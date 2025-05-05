$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 32276 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 67585 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 78816 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 131966 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 166480 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193358 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 106712 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 100828 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101713 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67512 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

The Popemobile will be converted into a children's clinic in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

Francis' Popemobile will be converted into a mobile clinic for children in Gaza. The Vatican confirmed that this was the "Pope's last wish."

The Popemobile will be converted into a children's clinic in Gaza

One of Francis' Popemobiles, which the late pontiff used to meet thousands of people, will be converted into a mobile medical clinic to help the children of Gaza.

UNN reports with reference to France24 and BBC.

Details

The former Mitsubishi Popemobile, which Pope Francis used during his visit to Bethlehem in 2014, will get a new life - it will be converted into a mobile medical clinic. The project was proposed by a Swedish cardinal with the support of the Vatican to provide the necessary medical care to the population deprived of access to medical services.

Israel plans to seize all of Gaza under new plan - AP05.05.25, 12:05 • 6160 views

The car will be equipped with everything necessary to provide medical care, said the charity Caritas, which controls the project.

There will be rapid tests, suture kits, syringes, oxygen supplies, vaccines and a small refrigerator for storing medicines

Caritas explained in its statement.

The Vatican confirmed that it was the "Pope's last wish for the children of Gaza" before his death last month. The vehicle is currently in Bethlehem and will enter Gaza if and when Israel opens a humanitarian corridor.

Reference

The Popemobile is one of a number of specially equipped vehicles that allow the pontiff to greet huge crowds of well-wishers during official visits. The design allows those present to have a clear view of the Pope.

Reuters: Cardinal Tagle from the Philippines, nicknamed "Asian Francis", is one of the candidates for the position of Pope05.05.25, 14:12 • 3558 views

Popemobiles in the past were bulletproof after the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II in 1981, but Francis told Spanish media in 2014 that he did not like the glass "sardine can" design that separated him from the people.

Recall

President Donald Trump has published an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself dressed as Pope, against the background of mourning for Pope Francis and a few days before the start of the conclave to elect his successor.

Earlier, UNN also reported that North Africa was once a Christian center, from which the Popes originated, who influenced the traditions of celebrating Easter, the introduction of Valentine's Day, and the formation of the Catholic Church.

Conservative Catholics insist on electing a Pope who would uphold traditional values and be an ally of the United States.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

