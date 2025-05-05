The Popemobile will be converted into a children's clinic in Gaza

One of Francis' Popemobiles, which the late pontiff used to meet thousands of people, will be converted into a mobile medical clinic to help the children of Gaza.

The former Mitsubishi Popemobile, which Pope Francis used during his visit to Bethlehem in 2014, will get a new life - it will be converted into a mobile medical clinic. The project was proposed by a Swedish cardinal with the support of the Vatican to provide the necessary medical care to the population deprived of access to medical services.

The car will be equipped with everything necessary to provide medical care, said the charity Caritas, which controls the project.

There will be rapid tests, suture kits, syringes, oxygen supplies, vaccines and a small refrigerator for storing medicines Caritas explained in its statement.

The Vatican confirmed that it was the "Pope's last wish for the children of Gaza" before his death last month. The vehicle is currently in Bethlehem and will enter Gaza if and when Israel opens a humanitarian corridor.

The Popemobile is one of a number of specially equipped vehicles that allow the pontiff to greet huge crowds of well-wishers during official visits. The design allows those present to have a clear view of the Pope.

Popemobiles in the past were bulletproof after the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II in 1981, but Francis told Spanish media in 2014 that he did not like the glass "sardine can" design that separated him from the people.

