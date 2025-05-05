Israel plans to seize all of Gaza under new plan - AP

Israel approved on Monday plans to seize the entire Gaza Strip and stay in the territory for an indefinite period of time, citing two Israeli officials, AP reports, indicating that such a move, if implemented, would significantly expand Israel's operations in the territory, UNN writes.

Details

The Israeli cabinet, as stated, approved the plan in an early morning vote hours after an Israeli military chief said the army was calling up tens of thousands of reservists.

The new plan, which officials say is designed to help Israel achieve its military goals - defeat Hamas and release hostages held in Gaza - will also displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza, likely exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis, the publication writes.

Israeli officials said the plan included "seizing the strip and holding territories." The plan also aims to prevent the Hamas group from distributing humanitarian aid, which Israel believes strengthens the group's rule in Gaza. According to officials, the plan also included powerful strikes on Hamas targets.

Officials said Israel had communicated with several countries regarding President Donald Trump's plan to seize Gaza and resettle its population as part of what Israel called "voluntary emigration," but this drew condemnation from Israel's allies in Europe and the Arab world, the publication writes.

One of the officials said the plan would be implemented gradually.