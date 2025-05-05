Israel plans to seize all of Gaza under new plan - AP

$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18714 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46650 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 59046 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118625 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160426 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182309 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105029 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99366 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101045 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67266 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 35283 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 25554 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 29303 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 24810 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 12811 views
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 46650 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 59046 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182309 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 85412 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 112892 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 7672 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 10332 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 13323 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 20783 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 38586 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Israel plans to seize all of Gaza under new plan - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4920 views

Israel has approved a plan to seize Gaza and stay there for an indefinite period. This will lead to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the south.

Israel plans to seize all of Gaza under new plan - AP

Israel approved on Monday plans to seize the entire Gaza Strip and stay in the territory for an indefinite period of time, citing two Israeli officials, AP reports, indicating that such a move, if implemented, would significantly expand Israel's operations in the territory, UNN writes.

Details

The Israeli cabinet, as stated, approved the plan in an early morning vote hours after an Israeli military chief said the army was calling up tens of thousands of reservists.

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP05.05.25, 10:29 • 24621 view

The new plan, which officials say is designed to help Israel achieve its military goals - defeat Hamas and release hostages held in Gaza - will also displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza, likely exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis, the publication writes.

Israeli officials said the plan included "seizing the strip and holding territories." The plan also aims to prevent the Hamas group from distributing humanitarian aid, which Israel believes strengthens the group's rule in Gaza. According to officials, the plan also included powerful strikes on Hamas targets.

Officials said Israel had communicated with several countries regarding President Donald Trump's plan to seize Gaza and resettle its population as part of what Israel called "voluntary emigration," but this drew condemnation from Israel's allies in Europe and the Arab world, the publication writes.

One of the officials said the plan would be implemented gradually.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Gaza Strip
