Reuters: Cardinal Tagle from the Philippines, nicknamed "Asian Francis", is one of the candidates for the position of Pope

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 32215 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 67488 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 78722 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 131902 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 166458 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193300 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 106706 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 100821 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101709 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67512 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 40089 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 36668 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26143 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17592 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 13926 views
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 67488 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 78722 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193300 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 91684 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 114700 views
Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 14134 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17786 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26334 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 23487 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 41211 views
Reuters: Cardinal Tagle from the Philippines, nicknamed "Asian Francis", is one of the candidates for the position of Pope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3088 views

Philippine Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is called the "Asian Francis" because of his resemblance to the late Pope. He is one of the likely candidates for the papacy.

Reuters: Cardinal Tagle from the Philippines, nicknamed "Asian Francis", is one of the candidates for the position of Pope

One of the likely candidates for the position of Pope is Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from the Philippines, who is called "Asian Francis", Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Philippine Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is sometimes called "Asian Francis" because of his contagious smile, easy laughter and directness in words. Like the late Argentine Pope, he comes from a country far from the traditional seat of power of the Catholic Church in Europe and came to Rome with an outsider's perspective, the publication notes.

"Some of those who included Tagle in unofficial shortlists of candidates for the next Pope say he would be an undisputed successor to Francis, if the cardinal electors, who will take part in the secret conclave on Wednesday, are looking for as much similarity as possible to persistently continue Francis' progressive line," the publication writes.

If Tagle were elected, it would probably also signal to the world's 1.4 billion Catholics that the cardinals want to follow Francis' vision of jointly opening the Church to the modern world without electing a person who might roll back some of the late Pope's reforms, the publication notes.

This, as indicated, would also mean that his fellow cardinals ignored questions about his management skills.

"He will be a continuation of what Pope Francis has been doing," said Reverend Emmanuel Alfonso, a former student of Tagle's who has known him for decades. "He is really similar to Pope Francis in terms of his love for the poor, his accessibility and so on."

Tagle, the former Archbishop of Manila, would be the first Pope from what is now considered Asia, although in the early Church some Popes were from what is now called the Middle East, technically part of Asia.

Tagle, who looks younger than his 67 years and likes to be called by the diminutive nickname "Chito", has headed the Vatican's Dicastery for Evangelization for the past five years, essentially the Church's missionary unit. This position has given him tremendous influence over national churches in developing countries, the publication writes.

As Archbishop of Manila, and previously Bishop of the Philippine city of Imus, Tagle gained pastoral experience managing dioceses in Asia's largest Catholic country. By bringing him to the Vatican in 2020, Francis gave him another step in experience, which is considered useful for candidates for the papal throne.

Tagle's move to Rome drew criticism from then-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who led a bloody "war on drugs" that killed thousands of Filipinos during his 2016-2022 term. Duterte said Tagle was removed from Manila for interfering in national politics. The Philippine Catholic Bishops' Conference strongly rejected these allegations. Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Caloocan, a conference official appointed a cardinal in 2024, called Duterte's statement "incredibly absurd."

Many cardinals know Tagle personally, and many may see the appeal of having a Pope from Asia, which church leaders see as an important growth region for the faith, the publication notes. Young people, as indicated, feel comfortable with him.

When Tagle hosted Francis during a visit to the Philippines in 2014, the visit drew the largest crowds in the history of papal trips, including a Mass that drew up to 7 million people.

One possible weakness in Tagle's candidacy, as indicated, is that he was implicated in a management scandal three years ago.

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope03.05.25, 09:22 • 15868 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Rodrigo Duterte
Rome
Pope Francis
Argentina
Philippines
Asia
Vatican City
