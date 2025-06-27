The path to peace, European integration, and Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump: Yermak held an online meeting with advisors to European leaders

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak held an online meeting with national security advisers from France, Great Britain, Italy, and Germany to discuss the results of the NATO summit in The Hague, prospects for Ukraine's European integration, support from the EU, and the need for further pressure on the Russian Federation. Particular attention was paid to the importance of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Today, I held an online meeting with national security advisers to the leaders of France, Great Britain, Italy, and Germany. We discussed the results of the NATO summit in The Hague and the next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace. We specifically noted the importance of the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. - the head of the Office of the President reported on Telegram.

Yermak emphasized that "Russia is still not ready for real negotiations" - pressure is needed. Only its intensification by partners "can force the Kremlin to sit down at the negotiating table on fair terms."

They also noted the support of the leaders of EU states for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union - an important signal after the meeting of the European Council. We are focusing on coordinating the actions of the coalition countries that are willing and preparing for the next meeting of leaders. - concluded the head of the Office of the President.

Yermak: sanctions will force Russia to start real negotiations, not those they imitate in Turkey