The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
04:06 PM • 18835 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
03:44 PM • 51226 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 81566 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 50897 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 157741 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 51503 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 65601 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55568 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 51743 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 218235 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Publications
Exclusives
The path to peace, European integration, and Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump: Yermak held an online meeting with advisors to European leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak discussed with advisors from partner countries the results of the NATO summit and the prospects for Ukraine's European integration. The discussion focused on increasing pressure on Russia and the importance of Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump.

The path to peace, European integration, and Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump: Yermak held an online meeting with advisors to European leaders

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak held an online meeting with national security advisers from France, Great Britain, Italy, and Germany to discuss the results of the NATO summit in The Hague, prospects for Ukraine's European integration, support from the EU, and the need for further pressure on the Russian Federation. Particular attention was paid to the importance of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Today, I held an online meeting with national security advisers to the leaders of France, Great Britain, Italy, and Germany. We discussed the results of the NATO summit in The Hague and the next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace. We specifically noted the importance of the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

- the head of the Office of the President reported on Telegram.

Yermak emphasized that "Russia is still not ready for real negotiations" - pressure is needed. Only its intensification by partners "can force the Kremlin to sit down at the negotiating table on fair terms."

They also noted the support of the leaders of EU states for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union - an important signal after the meeting of the European Council. We are focusing on coordinating the actions of the coalition countries that are willing and preparing for the next meeting of leaders.

- concluded the head of the Office of the President.

Yermak: sanctions will force Russia to start real negotiations, not those they imitate in Turkey27.06.25, 17:14 • 1956 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
