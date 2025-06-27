Yermak: sanctions will force Russia to start real negotiations, not those they imitate in Turkey

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
01:18 PM • 2246 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 26219 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 25684 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 45148 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 45785 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:07 AM • 45951 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209972 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 137208 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108430 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122902 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+24°
2.9m/s
50%
749mm
Popular news
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJune 27, 04:26 AM • 42944 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to UkraineJune 27, 06:13 AM • 64459 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for ChernyshovJune 27, 06:15 AM • 61663 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:3009:20 AM • 48570 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 34363 views
Publications
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 17384 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 26284 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 34735 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209985 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 142499 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 17357 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 19777 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 93343 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 124584 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 95506 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
The Guardian
Cruise missile
Oil
BM-21 "Grad"

Yermak: sanctions will force Russia to start real negotiations, not those they imitate in Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak believes that sanctions against Russia and the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table for real talks.

Yermak: sanctions will force Russia to start real negotiations, not those they imitate in Turkey

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, believes that sanctions against Russia will force it to sit down at the negotiating table and begin negotiations that are not simulated, as they are in Turkey, but genuine. Yermak said this during the press conference "Fair Play: How to Make Sanctions Work," a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

The position of the United States (regarding sanctions - ed.) is, of course, important. There was a very good bilateral meeting between President Zelenskyy and President Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit. And it is absolutely clear that this message and this philosophy of peace through strength, especially after the success in the conflict between Iran and Israel, is becoming increasingly prominent in US policy. And we clearly state that today it is precisely the sanctions against Russia, namely the new bill by two senators Graham and Blumenthal - this is what we expect, what Europeans expect. It is ready, it is coordinated with the new European package, and it is truly one that will hit the Russian economy very hard.

- Yermak said.

He noted that sanctions against Russia today are one of two factors that will force the Russian Federation to sit down at the negotiating table.

"I still believe that sanctions will force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table and start negotiations that are not simulated, as they are in Turkey and so on, but genuine negotiations. Of course, this is our Armed Forces, this is our capability. You know that even the latest operations of the Security Service of Ukraine were carried out precisely thanks to our weapons. And the second is precisely sanctions. In all negotiations, in all, you see, statements by official representatives from the Kremlin, sanctions are the main point for them," Yermak emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of June 27 on sanctions. The sanctions are directed against more than 50 Russian individuals and more than 30 organizations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Security Service of Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9