Yermak: sanctions will force Russia to start real negotiations, not those they imitate in Turkey

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, believes that sanctions against Russia will force it to sit down at the negotiating table and begin negotiations that are not simulated, as they are in Turkey, but genuine. Yermak said this during the press conference "Fair Play: How to Make Sanctions Work," a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

The position of the United States (regarding sanctions - ed.) is, of course, important. There was a very good bilateral meeting between President Zelenskyy and President Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit. And it is absolutely clear that this message and this philosophy of peace through strength, especially after the success in the conflict between Iran and Israel, is becoming increasingly prominent in US policy. And we clearly state that today it is precisely the sanctions against Russia, namely the new bill by two senators Graham and Blumenthal - this is what we expect, what Europeans expect. It is ready, it is coordinated with the new European package, and it is truly one that will hit the Russian economy very hard. - Yermak said.

He noted that sanctions against Russia today are one of two factors that will force the Russian Federation to sit down at the negotiating table.

"I still believe that sanctions will force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table and start negotiations that are not simulated, as they are in Turkey and so on, but genuine negotiations. Of course, this is our Armed Forces, this is our capability. You know that even the latest operations of the Security Service of Ukraine were carried out precisely thanks to our weapons. And the second is precisely sanctions. In all negotiations, in all, you see, statements by official representatives from the Kremlin, sanctions are the main point for them," Yermak emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of June 27 on sanctions. The sanctions are directed against more than 50 Russian individuals and more than 30 organizations.