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The number of war casualties is at a record high, rising by 85% in September - UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

In September, 328 civilians were killed and 2,105 were injured in Russian attacks. The number of casualties was 85% higher than in September 2025.

The number of war casualties is at a record high, rising by 85% in September - UN
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The number of civilian casualties of the war in Ukraine remains at a record-high level amid intensified attacks on energy infrastructure as winter approaches. In September, at least 328 civilians were killed and another 2,105 were injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine. The total number of those killed and injured exceeded the September 2025 figures by 85%. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported this in a new report, UNN reports.

Details

"The intensification of attacks by the Russian Federation across Ukraine in September continued the trend of 2026, when the number of civilian casualties significantly exceeded the figures confirmed in previous years, with devastating consequences for the civilian population," the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported as it published its monthly update on harm caused to civilians in Ukraine.

"Repeated attacks on energy infrastructure threaten to further intensify this suffering," the statement said.

In September, at least 328 civilians were killed and 2,105 were injured, bringing the total number of those killed and injured to 85 percent higher than in September 2025 (249 killed and 1,068 injured)

- the mission's report said.

The UN mission confirmed that civilians were killed or injured in September in 22 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv. The highest number of casualties was recorded in the capital, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.

"In Kyiv alone, civilian casualties were recorded on 22 of the 30 days—more frequently than in any previous month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," the report said.

According to available information, the number of casualties also remained high in October. In particular, on the night of October 6–7, Russian forces attacked several regions with cruise missiles and drones. At that time, 22 civilians were killed and another 45 were injured in Pryluky, Chernihiv region. In addition, the mission documented other attacks with large numbers of civilian casualties, including in Kramatorsk on October 8, Zaporizhzhia on October 10 and Lutsk on October 14.

"The first two weeks of October were among the deadliest for civilians in recent years. In just a few days, attacks by the Russian armed forces caused mass-casualty incidents in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kramatorsk and Kyiv," said Danielle Bell, the head of the mission.

"The confirmed figures for September include 18 civilians killed and 44 injured in territory of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation," the press release said.

As noted, the actual number is likely significantly higher, since the lack of access and independent sources of information makes it difficult to verify many incidents.

"The high number of civilian casualties in September and October occurred against the backdrop of the Russian armed forces' resumption of systematic attacks on energy infrastructure across Ukraine," the report said.

We remind you

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 10 regions overnight and in the morning of October 17, leaving some residents without electricity.

Alla Kiosak

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