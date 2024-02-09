The number of children affected by the war has increased

In Ukraine, more than 1741 children have suffered as a result of the full-scale war started by Russia - 523 children were killed and more than 1218 were injured. UNN reports this with reference to the data of the Prosecutor General's Office released on Friday.

Details

"More than 1741 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of February 9, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 523 children were killed and more than 1218 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

On February 8, a 7-year-old boy was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Selydove, Donetsk region.

Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 509, Kharkiv - 328, Kherson - 146, Kyiv - 130, Dnipro - 111, Mykolaiv - 101, Zaporizhzhia - 100, Chernihiv - 72, Luhansk - 67.

These figures are reportedly not final. Work is underway to establish them in the areas of hostilities, on the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Four out of eight missiles fired at Selydove, according to preliminary data, were made in the DPRK: prosecutors collected wreckage