The number of children affected by the war has increased

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101969 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128752 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129887 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171384 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169302 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275583 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177834 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167010 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244298 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101619 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85728 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82355 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94690 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35295 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244298 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229513 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254966 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240858 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3566 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128752 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103707 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103839 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120146 views
The number of children affected by the war has increased

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29689 views

More than 500 Ukrainian children have been killed and more than 1,200 injured as a result of the ongoing Russian invasion.

In Ukraine, more than 1741 children have suffered as a result of the full-scale war started by Russia - 523 children were killed and more than 1218 were injured. UNN reports this with reference to the data of the Prosecutor General's Office released on Friday. 

Details

"More than 1741 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of February 9, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 523 children were killed and more than 1218 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

On February 8, a 7-year-old boy was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Selydove, Donetsk region.

Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 509, Kharkiv - 328, Kherson - 146, Kyiv - 130, Dnipro - 111, Mykolaiv - 101, Zaporizhzhia - 100, Chernihiv - 72, Luhansk - 67.

These figures are reportedly not final. Work is underway to establish them in the areas of hostilities, on the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Four out of eight missiles fired at Selydove, according to preliminary data, were made in the DPRK: prosecutors collected wreckage08.02.24, 16:31 • 21413 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

