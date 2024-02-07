The next meeting of Ramstein will be held on February 14

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101954 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128732 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129880 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171377 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169298 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275570 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177832 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167009 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244288 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101607 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85649 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82260 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94614 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35208 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275570 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244288 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229503 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254956 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240848 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3455 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128732 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103702 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103833 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120140 views
The next meeting of Ramstein will be held on February 14

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54913 views

The nineteenth meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will be held in Brussels on February 14 to discuss further support for Ukraine in the context of the war with Russia.

The nineteenth meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) will be held in Brussels on February 14. This is stated in a press release on the NATO website, UNN reports.

Details

"On February 14, a separate meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will be held at NATO headquarters, hosted by the United States," the press release reads.

It is also noted that Allied ministers will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on February 15, 2024. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

It is not yet known what issues will be discussed at the meeting, but it is only stated that "a detailed media program for the NATO Defense Ministers' meeting will be available closer to the event.

Recall

The previous 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense was held online on January 23.

During the meeting, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting Ukraine's fight for freedom.

Austin also urged the Ramstein contact group to provide Ukraine with additional ground-based air defense systems and interceptors amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
natoNATO
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
brusselsBrussels
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising