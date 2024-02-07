The next meeting of Ramstein will be held on February 14

The nineteenth meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) will be held in Brussels on February 14. This is stated in a press release on the NATO website, UNN reports.

Details

"On February 14, a separate meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will be held at NATO headquarters, hosted by the United States," the press release reads.

It is also noted that Allied ministers will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on February 15, 2024. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

It is not yet known what issues will be discussed at the meeting, but it is only stated that "a detailed media program for the NATO Defense Ministers' meeting will be available closer to the event.

Recall

The previous 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense was held online on January 23.

During the meeting, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting Ukraine's fight for freedom.

Austin also urged the Ramstein contact group to provide Ukraine with additional ground-based air defense systems and interceptors amid the ongoing war with Russia.