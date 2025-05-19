British police have arrested a third man suspected of arson at Prime Minister Starmer's house

British police have arrested a third man suspected of a series of arson attacks in north London, including a fire at a house belonging to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning in Chelsea, southwest London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

The publication notes that two other men - Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old citizen of Ukraine, and a 26-year-old man, whose name is not mentioned - were also arrested earlier.

British law enforcement officers charged a 21-year-old Ukrainian man on suspicion of setting fire to two houses of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, and a car. The man was detained and arrested on May 13.