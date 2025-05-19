British police have arrested a third man suspected of arson at Prime Minister Starmer's house

$41.500.03
Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.
05:40 PM

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
03:26 PM

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

12:24 PM

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

May 19, 09:23 AM

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

May 19, 09:38 AM

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

May 19, 09:45 AM

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

May 19, 09:50 AM

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM
Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM
The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

British police have arrested a third man suspected of arson at Prime Minister Starmer's house

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2660 views

British police have detained a third man in the case of arson at the home of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Previously, a 21-year-old Ukrainian and a 26-year-old man were also arrested.

British police have arrested a third man suspected of arson at Prime Minister Starmer's house

British police have arrested a third man suspected of a series of arson attacks in north London, including a fire at a house belonging to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

"British police have arrested a third person in connection with a series of arson attacks in north London, including a fire at a house belonging to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning in Chelsea, southwest London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life," the publication wrote.

The publication notes that two other men - Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old citizen of Ukraine, and a 26-year-old man, whose name is not mentioned - were also arrested earlier.

Recall

British law enforcement officers charged a 21-year-old Ukrainian man on suspicion of setting fire to two houses of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, and a car. The man was detained and arrested on May 13.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Keir Starmer
United Kingdom
London
Brent
