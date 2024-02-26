$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43483 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 171384 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100778 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 347632 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283120 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207233 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241035 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253921 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160053 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372681 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The New York Times: CIA Director secretly visits Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48918 views

The CIA director secretly visited Ukraine for the tenth time since the start of the war to reassure the Ukrainian leadership amid delays in approving U.S. aid and fears that the country could be abandoned, as happened in Afghanistan.

The New York Times: CIA Director secretly visits Ukraine

Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns paid a secret visit to Ukraine on Thursday, February 22, The New York Times reported, UNN reports.

Details

It is alleged that the CIA chief wanted to reassure the Ukrainian leadership amid problems with the approval of American aid. This is the tenth time Burns has visited Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia.

According to The New York Times, some Ukrainian intelligence officials are asking their American counterparts whether the CIA will abandon them amid difficulties in approving an aid package for Kyiv.

It happened before in Afghanistan and now it can happen in Ukraine

said a senior Ukrainian officer.

A CIA official commenting on Burns' visit said that the trip was a "strong signal" that the US commitment to Ukraine will continue.

Addendum Addendum

A bill to provide funds to Ukraine has been under discussion in the US Congress since October 2023. In mid-February, the Senate approved a bipartisan initiative to allocate more than $95 billion to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The document must now be approved by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. The spokesman for the lower house, Mike Johnson, refused to put the bill to a vote without measures to strengthen the security of the southern border.

A geopolitical mistake of "historic proportions": CIA chief warns against reducing US support for Ukraine31.01.24, 10:06 • 26466 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsKyiv
Central Intelligence Agency
United States House of Representatives
The New York Times
United States Senate
United States Congress
Afghanistan
Mike Johnson
Taiwan
Ukraine
