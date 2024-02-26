The New York Times: CIA Director secretly visits Ukraine

Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns paid a secret visit to Ukraine on Thursday, February 22, The New York Times reported, UNN reports.

It is alleged that the CIA chief wanted to reassure the Ukrainian leadership amid problems with the approval of American aid. This is the tenth time Burns has visited Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia.

According to The New York Times, some Ukrainian intelligence officials are asking their American counterparts whether the CIA will abandon them amid difficulties in approving an aid package for Kyiv.

It happened before in Afghanistan and now it can happen in Ukraine said a senior Ukrainian officer.

A CIA official commenting on Burns' visit said that the trip was a "strong signal" that the US commitment to Ukraine will continue.

A bill to provide funds to Ukraine has been under discussion in the US Congress since October 2023. In mid-February, the Senate approved a bipartisan initiative to allocate more than $95 billion to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The document must now be approved by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. The spokesman for the lower house, Mike Johnson, refused to put the bill to a vote without measures to strengthen the security of the southern border.

