Drone strike on Kropyvnytskyi: warehouse premises damaged, consequences are being eliminated

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky
07:37 PM • 6420 views

07:10 PM • 14374 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

April 25, 04:43 PM • 15788 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 28814 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 40318 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 48987 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 37107 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39785 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 81113 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 58029 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Putin's meeting with US special envoy Witkoff lasted more than two hours

April 25, 02:40 PM • 5560 views

Archaeologists have excavated an elite female tomb on the coast of Peru that is five thousand years old.

April 25, 02:57 PM • 10814 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 12194 views

A fire broke out in the Lavina Mall shopping center in the capital: visitors were evacuated

April 25, 04:19 PM • 8158 views

Listened to Russian music on the Day of Mourning: a 28-year-old woman was brought to justice in Kyiv

06:01 PM • 6472 views
April 25, 10:30 AM • 48987 views

April 25, 05:56 AM • 81113 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 134015 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 298273 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 187719 views
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 12215 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 50721 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 42654 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 49575 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 80538 views
Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Drone strike on Kropyvnytskyi: warehouse premises damaged, consequences are being eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

On the night of April 26, Russian drones attacked Kropyvnytskyi, damaging warehouses. There are no casualties, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Drone strike on Kropyvnytskyi: warehouse premises damaged, consequences are being eliminated

On the night of April 26, the Russian army attacked Kropyvnytskyi with attack drones. Warehouse premises were damaged as a result of the attack. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration (OVA) Andriy Raikovych, reports UNN.

Kropyvnytskyi survived another enemy drone attack. As of now, we have information about destroyed warehouse premises. Rescuers are working

- the official said in a post.

He also noted that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

"More detailed information about property damage will be available later," the head of the OVA added.

In Kherson, the enemy attacked utility workers in the afternoon: there are wounded25.04.25, 14:33 • 2164 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kropyvnytskyi
Kherson
