Drone strike on Kropyvnytskyi: warehouse premises damaged, consequences are being eliminated

On the night of April 26, the Russian army attacked Kropyvnytskyi with attack drones. Warehouse premises were damaged as a result of the attack. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration (OVA) Andriy Raikovych, reports UNN.

Kropyvnytskyi survived another enemy drone attack. As of now, we have information about destroyed warehouse premises. Rescuers are working - the official said in a post.

He also noted that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

"More detailed information about property damage will be available later," the head of the OVA added.

