In Kherson, the enemy attacked utility workers in the afternoon: there are wounded

Russian troops attacked the territory of a municipal enterprise in Kherson today, four municipal workers were injured, the Kherson MVA reported on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Our public utilities workers have suffered again today. Russian terrorist forces attacked the territory of "Kherson Parks" KP in the afternoon. Four people - three drivers and a cleaner - were injured. They are in satisfactory condition and are all receiving the necessary medical assistance - reported in Kherson MVA.

As indicated, vehicles were also damaged. The fire, which occurred after the enemy dropped explosives from a drone, was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

According to the Kherson RMA, at noon the Russian army attacked a woman in the Dnipro district of Kherson with a UAV. An ambulance took a 50-year-old Kherson resident to the hospital, who suffered an explosive injury, wounds to the neck and abdomen.

Later it became known about another victim of a Russian drone attack in the Dnipro district of Kherson. A 48-year-old man who sustained an explosive injury and a shoulder wound was hit and went to the hospital. And then another victim of a Russian drone attack in the Dnipro district of Kherson went to the hospital. A 56-year-old woman has an explosive injury and contusion, she was hospitalized.

Rescuers, according to the SES, eliminated the consequences of a Russian attack in Kherson, where three cars and a garage caught fire in one of the city's districts due to the dropping of explosives from an enemy UAV. "At the site of the attack, rescuers found two victims: they provided them with first aid and handed them over to doctors. The fire was extinguished, preventing the fire from spreading to large areas," the SES noted, showing the consequences.

As reported in the GUNP in the region, the Russian military continues to shell the settlements of Kherson and Beryslav districts, destroying people's homes and striking at infrastructure facilities. Last day, the army of the aggressor country attacked the civilian population with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and UAVs.

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, 37 settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes last day. Russian troops hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas, in particular, damaged 3 apartment buildings and 15 private houses, damaged a gas pipeline, a garage and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 2 people died and 3 were injured last day.

As the police pointed out, a training institution and a police service vehicle were also damaged by enemy strikes last day.

"Near Shlyakhove, Russian troops deliberately attacked a police service vehicle with an FPV drone. As a result of the strike, three police officers aged 25, 27 and 30 were injured. All have mine-explosive injuries and contusions," the police said.