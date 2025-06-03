The Netherlands is facing a political crisis due to the withdrawal of far-right leader Wilders from the coalition - NYT

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 36750 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 64502 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 117530 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 64693 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 154680 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 113761 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 124569 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 124496 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 233935 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169831 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
43%
747mm
Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 41528 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 49178 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 97054 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 34889 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 30389 views
Publications

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 18243 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 36553 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 117276 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 101265 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 154442 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Rafael Grossi

Herman Galushchenko

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 18243 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 37987 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 52141 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 44266 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 152451 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

The Netherlands is facing a political crisis due to the withdrawal of far-right leader Wilders from the coalition - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1282 views

Far-right leader in the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, has announced his party's withdrawal from the coalition due to the refusal of partners to sign migration proposals. This decision could lead to the collapse of the Dutch government and new elections.

The Netherlands is facing a political crisis due to the withdrawal of far-right leader Wilders from the coalition - NYT

Ultra-right leader of the largest political party in the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, announced on Tuesday that he would withdraw his ministers from the country's ruling coalition due to a migration dispute. This may cause the collapse of the government and lead to new elections, The New York Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

Wilders announced the withdrawal of his Freedom Party from the four-party coalition on his X page. He stated that this decision was made due to the refusal of his partners to sign a new list of proposals to quickly curb migration.

No signature for our migration plans

 – he wrote in the message.

The Freedom Party, which advocated banning the Koran, closing Islamic schools and completely stopping the reception of migrants, won the most seats in the November 2023 elections, which caused a shock in the Dutch political system.

Wilders was able to form a government with three other right-wing parties:

  • the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy;
    • the populist pro-farmer party "Farmer-Citizen Movement";
      • the centrist party "New Social Contract".

        The coalition was formed last year after seven months of negotiations. Together, these four parties have 88 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives.

        Let us remind you

        The Dutch government informed the European Commission of its intention to withdraw from compliance with EU migration rules. The Minister of Asylum and Migration announced her desire to regain control over her own asylum policy.

        The Netherlands plans to introduce strict anti-immigration measures, including restrictions on family reunification and increased deportation. The new rules are aimed at reducing the influx of migrants and addressing housing and social service issues.

        Within the framework of the "Ambrosetti" forum in Italy, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leader of the Freedom Party, a member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands, Geert Wilders. Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands and the entire Dutch people for their comprehensive support of Ukraine: defense, financial and humanitarian.

        We are very grateful for the assistance and warm attitude that our forced migrants in the Netherlands have received since the beginning of the full-scale war. Thank you for all the support provided. We have a very good relationship with your country

        - the head of state emphasized.
        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        News of the World
        Farmer–Citizen Movement
        The New York Times
        European Commission
        Italy
        Netherlands
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9