The Netherlands is facing a political crisis due to the withdrawal of far-right leader Wilders from the coalition - NYT

Ultra-right leader of the largest political party in the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, announced on Tuesday that he would withdraw his ministers from the country's ruling coalition due to a migration dispute. This may cause the collapse of the government and lead to new elections, The New York Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

Wilders announced the withdrawal of his Freedom Party from the four-party coalition on his X page. He stated that this decision was made due to the refusal of his partners to sign a new list of proposals to quickly curb migration.

No signature for our migration plans – he wrote in the message.

The Freedom Party, which advocated banning the Koran, closing Islamic schools and completely stopping the reception of migrants, won the most seats in the November 2023 elections, which caused a shock in the Dutch political system.

Wilders was able to form a government with three other right-wing parties:

the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy;

the populist pro-farmer party "Farmer-Citizen Movement";

the centrist party "New Social Contract".

The coalition was formed last year after seven months of negotiations. Together, these four parties have 88 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives.

Let us remind you

The Dutch government informed the European Commission of its intention to withdraw from compliance with EU migration rules. The Minister of Asylum and Migration announced her desire to regain control over her own asylum policy.

The Netherlands plans to introduce strict anti-immigration measures, including restrictions on family reunification and increased deportation. The new rules are aimed at reducing the influx of migrants and addressing housing and social service issues.

Within the framework of the "Ambrosetti" forum in Italy, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leader of the Freedom Party, a member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands, Geert Wilders. Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands and the entire Dutch people for their comprehensive support of Ukraine: defense, financial and humanitarian.