The most brutal battles take place in the Pokrovsky direction - Voloshin

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The most brutal battles take place in the Pokrovsky direction - Voloshin

The most brutal battles take place in the Pokrovsky direction - Voloshin

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past week, the enemy carried out 700 attacks, while the fiercest battles took place in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions.

Over the past week, the enemy carried out 700 attacks, especially active in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions. Over the past day, 95 attacks and more than 3,800 attacks were recorded, including with the help of aviation. This was stated by the speaker of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Defense Forces are monitoring the situation in the area of responsibility of the OSU "Khortytsia". Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions remain the hottest destinations.

Over the past week, our defenders have repelled 63 enemy attacks in the Seversky direction, and as of this morning, 3 enemy attacks have already been repelled. But the fiercest battles take place in the Pokrovsky direction. Last week, our soldiers repelled more than 252 enemy attacks on the settlements of Kalinovo, Yevgenyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, progress, Nevelskoye, Yasnobrodovka and Netailovo

- says the representative.

He added that as of this morning, 95 attacks had taken place along the line of military contact. Over the past day, the enemy carried out more than 3,800 attacks, dropped 75 Kabs and carried out 55 aerial bomb attacks along the entire line of contact.

He said that in the Kramatorsk direction over the past week, 58 enemy attacks took place on the settlements of Chasov Yar, Kalinovka, Klishcheyevka and Andreevka.

During the past week, 700 enemy attacks took place along the entire front line. Most of the enemy attacks were repelled by the obron forces in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 38 military clashes at the front, without active enemy actions in the Kharkiv direction, a tense situation in the Kupyansky direction, and a somewhat tense situation in the Kurakhovsky direction. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Contact us about advertising