Over the past week, the enemy carried out 700 attacks, especially active in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions. Over the past day, 95 attacks and more than 3,800 attacks were recorded, including with the help of aviation. This was stated by the speaker of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

According to him, the Defense Forces are monitoring the situation in the area of responsibility of the OSU "Khortytsia". Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions remain the hottest destinations.

Over the past week, our defenders have repelled 63 enemy attacks in the Seversky direction, and as of this morning, 3 enemy attacks have already been repelled. But the fiercest battles take place in the Pokrovsky direction. Last week, our soldiers repelled more than 252 enemy attacks on the settlements of Kalinovo, Yevgenyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, progress, Nevelskoye, Yasnobrodovka and Netailovo - says the representative.

He added that as of this morning, 95 attacks had taken place along the line of military contact. Over the past day, the enemy carried out more than 3,800 attacks, dropped 75 Kabs and carried out 55 aerial bomb attacks along the entire line of contact.

He said that in the Kramatorsk direction over the past week, 58 enemy attacks took place on the settlements of Chasov Yar, Kalinovka, Klishcheyevka and Andreevka.

During the past week, 700 enemy attacks took place along the entire front line. Most of the enemy attacks were repelled by the obron forces in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 38 military clashes at the front, without active enemy actions in the Kharkiv direction, a tense situation in the Kupyansky direction, and a somewhat tense situation in the Kurakhovsky direction.

