Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

General Staff: Russians attacked 23 times in the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders hold the defense

General Staff: Russians attacked 23 times in the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders hold the defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52863 views

Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding the defense, repelling 23 attacks by Russian troops in the Pokrovsky direction, in total, 62 military clashes have occurred along the entire front line today.

There have already been 62 clashes at the front today, the Russian invaders continue to attack in several directions, most actively – in Pokrovsky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 18:30 on June 9, writes UNN.

The total number of enemy attacks along the entire length of the front since the beginning of the day is 62. today, the aggressor continues to use aviation and attack in several directions, most actively -  on Pokrovsky. Ukrainian defenders hold the defense firmly

- stated in the message of the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows::

In Kupyansky direction, the invaders became more active in the areas of Peschany and Nevsky, increasing the number of attempts to improve their own positions to nine.

Enemy forces also attacked in the Grekovka area in the Limansky direction. In total, the aggressor has tried to attack here six times since the beginning of the day. He bombed with guided aerial bombs in the areas of Serebryansky forest, Novosadovo, Novoegorovka and Petropavlovsk.

On Kramatorsk direction during the day there were nine clashes. Fighting continues in the Kalinovka area.

The greatest activity of the enemy now remains in the Pokrovsky direction. 23 times today there were collisions of varying intensity. Now fighting continues in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Novoselovka Pervaya and Novopokrovsky. During the day, the invaders ' aircraft hit boring, Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka and Ivanovka with Kabami. Now five attempts by Russian aggressors to improve their own positions are still ongoing.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

"The Defense Forces continue to fight back against the enemy and inflict maximum losses on the entire front line," the General Staff said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kramatorskKramatorsk
polandPoland

