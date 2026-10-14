The Ministry of Defense stated that the quality of the Starlink connection has improved, but certain restrictions still remain.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reports improved Starlink connectivity at speeds of up to 160 km/h, UNN reports, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The ministry noted that SpaceX formally maintains the restriction at 161 km/h.

"Throughout the day, the actual restrictions were significantly lower," Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said in a comment to journalists, adding that it continues communicating with its partners and SpaceX regarding stable service operating conditions and preventing sudden restrictions.

The Ministry of Defense said it is in contact with the United States and SpaceX over Starlink restrictions while moving — media

In addition

Sources told Reuters and other media outlets that the United States is threatening to stop providing intelligence for early warning of missile strikes on Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to suspend attacks on Russian oil refineries.

As a reminder

Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, Adviser to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Technological Areas of Defense, confirmed that this night SpaceX introduced speed restrictions on Starlink terminals while in motion.

The assumption that Musk’s company could limit the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian military provoked a sharp reaction from Poland, which pays for Starlink services for Ukraine.

"Hey, @elonmusk, big man, are you playing politics with your products again? — Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski asked Musk on the social network X. — We, your European customers, are keeping an eye on you."

Reuters notes that Musk is a close political ally of Trump, and the possibility that SpaceX could restrict Ukraine’s capabilities has heightened Kyiv’s fears that Washington may halt battlefield support in order to force its former ally to make concessions.