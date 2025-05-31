The Ministry of Defense acquainted the bipartisan US delegation with Ukraine's needs for air defense and missiles

During a meeting with representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties of the United States, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy Boyev, emphasized the need for American-made weapons: air defense systems, armored vehicles, missiles and ammunition." This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

First Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boev held a meeting with a delegation of employees of the US congressmen's offices.

It is reported that representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties, together with experts from the McCain Institute, arrived in Ukraine to familiarize themselves with the security situation in the country and the critical needs that the United States can provide.

We are grateful for the support of the United States at various levels, but to achieve peace, we need to join forces. Russia continues to pursue its goals and dreams of a weak and dependent Ukraine - Boyev noted.

The Ukrainian side informed the American delegation about the situation on the battlefield, as well as intelligence information about the aggressor's plans and the development of its defense industry.

Boyev presented the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry and the need for additional funding to the partners.

"The First Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized the need for American-made weapons: air defense systems, armored vehicles, missiles and ammunition," the statement reads.

Boyev stressed that Ukraine, like no other, strives for peace, but to achieve it, it is necessary to be strong.

"US support is crucial to ending this war," Boyev concluded.

Addendum

On May 20, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no talk of forming new aid packages yet.

Also, according to Rubio, the United States is currently working with NATO allies to supply Ukraine with additional Patriot SAM systems.

On May 30, while in Kyiv, Senator Lindsey Graham stated that Ukrainians are the most experienced in the use of drones in the war. The United States cooperates with Ukraine in this area and establishes business relations.