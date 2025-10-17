$41.640.12
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
The main interest is ending the war and a just peace: Fico supports a meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country fully supports a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest. Slovakia is ready to assist Hungary in organizing this summit, as the main interest is to end the war in Ukraine.

The main interest is ending the war and a just peace: Fico supports a meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest

The Slovak government "fully" supports a meeting between the heads of the US and Russia; moreover, according to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, his country supports the sovereign independence of Ukraine, but the main interest is also in "ending the war."

UNN reports with reference to TASR.

Details

The government of the Slovak Republic "fully supports a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin," which is likely to take place in Budapest. The Slovak cabinet will offer Hungary any assistance in organizing this summit, said Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Friday, before joint talks between the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine in Košice.

I have many rational reasons and can explain why such a meeting will take place and why specifically in Budapest.

- Fico said.

The Prime Minister of the European country also added:

If the result of the meeting is peace in Ukraine, it will be one of the most important news of this century.

- Fico's statement reads.

According to the Prime Minister, the main interest is that the war ends and does not escalate further. At the same time, Slovakia supports:

  • sovereign independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine;
    • European integration of Ukraine.

      Recall

      Slovakia and Ukraine have intensive relations, the Slovak government is preparing further humanitarian aid for Ukraine, said Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

