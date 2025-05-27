The Kyiv City State Administration does not have information regarding the burial of Portnov in Kyiv

The Kyiv City State Administration does not have information regarding plans to bury Andriy Portnov, the former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych, who was shot dead in Spain, in Kyiv. This was reported to UNN journalist in the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to the Department of Housing and Communal Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration, as of 26.05.2025, information regarding the burial of Andriy Portnov through the system of the Unified Information Space of the territorial community of the city of Kyiv ASCOD has not been received by the Department, and accordingly, the Department does not possess it - reported in the KMDA.

The media reported that Portnov is allegedly planning to be buried in Kyiv at the Zvirynetskyi Cemetery.

Addition

On May 21, 2025, an unknown person shot and killed Andriy Portnov near the American School in Madrid. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Pozuelo area.

Andriy Portnov, who was killed in Spain, tried to re-register an elite mansion worth 2.5 million euros to his children. This happened shortly before the assassination of the former deputy head of the Presidential Administration during the Yanukovych era.

The Spanish judge has classified the case of Andriy Portnov's murder. 9 shells were found at the crime scene, indicating the deliberate murder of Yanukovych's former advisor.

Spanish police are investigating the murder of Andriy Portnov, a former deputy head of the Administration of President Viktor Yanukovych, as a contract killing. Investigators have ruled out that the killer fled the scene on a motorcycle or by metro.

On May 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha reported that in the Portnov murder case, relevant procedures are still ongoing on the Spanish side. In our country, all the necessary bodies are prepared for further response to the situation.