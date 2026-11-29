Russia proposed that Brazil exchange Letícia Villar, a footballer convicted of drug smuggling, for Sergei Cherkasov, an agent of Russian military intelligence who attempted to infiltrate the International Criminal Court. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Cherkasov moved to Brazil in 2010, where he obtained citizenship under the name Viktor Müller Ferreira using forged documents. Under his fabricated identity, he lived for 12 years, earning higher education degrees in Ireland and the United States.

In 2022, Dutch intelligence services exposed the Russian agent when he attempted to obtain employment at the International Criminal Court. After returning to Brazil, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for identity fraud, but the sentence was subsequently reduced to 5 years and 2 months.

Both the United States and Russia had previously unsuccessfully sought Cherkasov's extradition.

How a Brazilian footballer became a potential exchange target

In 2025, Letícia Villar, a member of Brazil's beach soccer national team, was detained at the Estonian-Russian border. Authorities found 6.13 grams of hashish on the athlete, which, according to her, she had legally purchased for medical purposes.

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In the summer of 2026, a Russian court sentenced the footballer to 5 years and 2 months in a penal colony. She is currently serving her sentence in Mordovia and has repeatedly appealed to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, asking him to bring her home.

A similar exchange took place in December 2022, when Russia released American basketball player Brittney Griner in exchange for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer convicted in the United States.

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