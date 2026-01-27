Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a deeply undercover spy who had been working for the KGB of Belarus since 2015, and who was trying to infiltrate one of the units of Ukrainian military intelligence, has been detained, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Prosecutor General's Office.

As part of a joint, long-term, and comprehensive special operation by the internal security of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and SBU investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, a spy from the Belarusian KGB was exposed who was trying to infiltrate one of the units of Ukrainian military intelligence. The 35-year-old enemy agent was detained in Kyiv and charged with espionage. - reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

As part of a special operation that lasted several months, SBU officers and the internal security of the Main Intelligence Directorate documented the criminal activities of the Belarusian spy and played an operational game with her — feeding her disinformation under the guise of secret data.

The agent had been working for the Belarusian KGB since 2015. In 2020, she was sent to Ukraine for intelligence work. Her cover was journalistic activity — after working for Medvedchuk's sanctioned channel "112", the spy got a job at one of Ukraine's leading media outlets.

Then, on the curator's orders, under the guise of needing a medical examination, the woman traveled to one of the EU countries for additional instructions. From the Chekists, she received the task of collecting information about Belarusians and Russians fighting against the aggressor state on the side of Ukraine.

The Belarusian spy was also supposed to establish contacts with employees of the Chinese Embassy in Kyiv to collect information about the activities of Chinese diplomats in Ukraine.

After collecting extensive evidence, the enemy agent was detained in Kyiv, and her smartphone and dictaphone, which she used to collect classified information, were seized.

The spy is currently in custody. She faces 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, the intelligence service summarized.