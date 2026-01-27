$43.130.01
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 4246 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 6670 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 14918 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 13949 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 28198 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 19776 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 15855 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 27212 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26652 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
03:20 PM • 14921 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
01:14 PM • 28204 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 406 views

A 35-year-old KGB spy from Belarus, who had been working for Belarusian special services since 2015, has been detained in Kyiv. She attempted to infiltrate one of the units of Ukrainian military intelligence.

Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a deeply undercover spy who had been working for the KGB of Belarus since 2015, and who was trying to infiltrate one of the units of Ukrainian military intelligence, has been detained, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Prosecutor General's Office.

As part of a joint, long-term, and comprehensive special operation by the internal security of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and SBU investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, a spy from the Belarusian KGB was exposed who was trying to infiltrate one of the units of Ukrainian military intelligence. The 35-year-old enemy agent was detained in Kyiv and charged with espionage.

- reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

As part of a special operation that lasted several months, SBU officers and the internal security of the Main Intelligence Directorate documented the criminal activities of the Belarusian spy and played an operational game with her — feeding her disinformation under the guise of secret data.

The agent had been working for the Belarusian KGB since 2015. In 2020, she was sent to Ukraine for intelligence work. Her cover was journalistic activity — after working for Medvedchuk's sanctioned channel "112", the spy got a job at one of Ukraine's leading media outlets.

Then, on the curator's orders, under the guise of needing a medical examination, the woman traveled to one of the EU countries for additional instructions. From the Chekists, she received the task of collecting information about Belarusians and Russians fighting against the aggressor state on the side of Ukraine.

Spied on combat aircraft in western Ukraine: law enforcement exposed a Russian spy12.11.25, 10:59 • 4150 views

The Belarusian spy was also supposed to establish contacts with employees of the Chinese Embassy in Kyiv to collect information about the activities of Chinese diplomats in Ukraine.

After collecting extensive evidence, the enemy agent was detained in Kyiv, and her smartphone and dictaphone, which she used to collect classified information, were seized.

The spy is currently in custody. She faces 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, the intelligence service summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

