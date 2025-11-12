Spied on combat aircraft in western Ukraine: law enforcement exposed a Russian spy

A 20-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region tracked the locations of Ukrainian Air Force combat aircraft using hidden mini-cameras with online broadcasting. The Russian agent was detained "red-handed," UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

The SBU detained a collaborator who tracked the locations of Ukrainian Air Force combat aircraft. According to the investigation, a 20-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region came to the attention of the Ruscists when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

The main task of the suspect was to track the locations, number, and flight schedules of Ukrainian combat aircraft. The young man installed hidden mini-cameras with online broadcasting and remote access for Russian special services near Ukrainian airbases. The occupiers hoped to record the presence and types of aircraft at domestic airfields in real time.

However, SBU officers caught the agent "red-handed" when the collaborator was setting up camera traps near a military facility.

During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee.

Investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

SBU counterintelligence detained an 18-year-old informant who spied on military echelons in Poltava and Kirovohrad regions. The perpetrator installed hidden cameras and tried to detect the location of air defense, he faces up to 8 years in prison.

