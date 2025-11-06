SBU detained an FSB spotter who directed Russian strikes on Kyiv's energy infrastructure

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained another member of the FSB agent group in Kyiv Oblast, which was exposed this spring. The perpetrators separately adjusted Russian missile and drone attacks on the capital of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

In May, the first member of the enemy cell was detained, who tracked the locations of the Defense Forces for Russian shelling. According to SBU materials, he received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Currently, the second agent of the group has been detained. He turned out to be a 49-year-old employee of a local service station recruited by the FSB. He came to the attention of the occupiers when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

According to the instructions of the Russian special service, the suspect collected information about the technical condition of energy facilities in the capital region, and then sent this data to the curator along with the coordinates. Among the priority "targets" that the suspect was looking for were substations that continue to provide electricity to most of Kyiv. The agent also tracked alternative basing points for Ukrainian defenders in and around the city. - the post says.

SBU officers documented the suspect's crimes and detained him. A phone with evidence of working for the Russian Federation was seized from him.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SBU counterintelligence detained a 32-year-old drug-addicted FSB agent in Donetsk Oblast who was adjusting Russian aviation and artillery strikes on Kramatorsk. The perpetrator tracked the locations of command posts and checkpoints, as well as the routes of Defense Forces convoys.

Ukrenergo told how the tactics of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have changed