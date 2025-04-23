$41.520.14
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 17938 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 31559 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 55335 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 87446 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130308 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 108815 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 124272 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 175156 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 127710 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227973 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 45292 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 36756 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 32925 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 46152 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27425 views
Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 23491 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27936 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 68843 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130284 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 88040 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 25622 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 25594 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 55834 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 46647 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 91795 views
The Kremlin refused to publicly discuss possible elements of a settlement of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1802 views

Peskov said that the Russian Federation continues contacts with the United States regarding the settlement of the war, but will not discuss the details publicly. A meeting of US and Ukrainian envoys in London was canceled.

The Kremlin refused to publicly discuss possible elements of a settlement of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

The Kremlin refused to publicly discuss possible elements of a settlement of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, as reported by Russian media, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the Russian Federation continues contacts with the Americans on this issue, and the United States continues its mediation efforts, writes UNN.

Details

When asked whether the Kremlin considers the statement of US Vice President Jay Dee Vance that the American side is withdrawing from the negotiation process if Russia and Ukraine do not agree to one of the proposals for ending the war as an ultimatum, Peskov replied that the work continues.

The US is ready to withdraw from the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine: Vance announces conditions - Bloomberg23.04.25, 13:28 • 3582 views

"No, the US continues its mediation efforts. Of course, we welcome these mediation efforts. We also continue our contacts. Of course, there are many nuances around the settlement that need to be discussed. We continue our contacts with the Americans. We have no contacts with the Europeans, and we have no contacts with the Ukrainians either," he said.

Peskov also added that he cannot answer the question of whether US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will come to Russia this week.

"If this happens, we will inform you. I can't say anything specific on this topic yet," he said.

Regarding the disrupted meeting in London, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation stressed that it was initially planned as a meeting of envoys from the United States and Ukraine, not a summit.

Talks in London: Reuters learns what Rubio explained and what is the position of Europeans on US proposal23.04.25, 13:39 • 3860 views

"No summit was planned in London. I don't know what you are talking about. A summit is a meeting at the highest level, and in London it was really about a meeting of envoys from the United States and Ukraine, so that the United States could continue its mediation efforts. As far as we understand, it has not yet been possible to bring the positions closer on some issues, and therefore this meeting did not take place," he said.

When asked whether Russia is ready to freeze the conflict along the line of combat engagement, leaving those parts of the regions it has captured as part of the Russian Federation, and not to claim control over the entire territory of these regions, Peskov replied that any "sketches" of settlement options should not be public, otherwise they lose their effectiveness.

"A lot of different leaks appear in the media. You understand that any sketches of various settlement options cannot be public. As soon as they become public, they lose their effectiveness," Peskov said.

He pointed out that for this reason, "work is being carried out in a discrete mode, and it must be carried out in a mode of silence." "This is what we are proceeding from. And we urge you to be very, very careful about such information dumps," Peskov said.

The US in London will propose to Kyiv to recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front - WP 22.04.25, 19:57 • 8446 views

"Separate possible elements of the settlement will not be discussed publicly. Therefore, we will not comment on any separate plots," he concluded.

Earlier

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain has confirmed that peace talks at the ministerial level on the war in Ukraine with colleagues from the United States and Europe, which were to take place today, have been postponed, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that he could not be present.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Reuters
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
London
