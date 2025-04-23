The Kremlin refused to publicly discuss possible elements of a settlement of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, as reported by Russian media, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the Russian Federation continues contacts with the Americans on this issue, and the United States continues its mediation efforts, writes UNN.

Details

When asked whether the Kremlin considers the statement of US Vice President Jay Dee Vance that the American side is withdrawing from the negotiation process if Russia and Ukraine do not agree to one of the proposals for ending the war as an ultimatum, Peskov replied that the work continues.

The US is ready to withdraw from the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine: Vance announces conditions - Bloomberg

"No, the US continues its mediation efforts. Of course, we welcome these mediation efforts. We also continue our contacts. Of course, there are many nuances around the settlement that need to be discussed. We continue our contacts with the Americans. We have no contacts with the Europeans, and we have no contacts with the Ukrainians either," he said.

Peskov also added that he cannot answer the question of whether US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will come to Russia this week.

"If this happens, we will inform you. I can't say anything specific on this topic yet," he said.

Regarding the disrupted meeting in London, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation stressed that it was initially planned as a meeting of envoys from the United States and Ukraine, not a summit.

Talks in London: Reuters learns what Rubio explained and what is the position of Europeans on US proposal

"No summit was planned in London. I don't know what you are talking about. A summit is a meeting at the highest level, and in London it was really about a meeting of envoys from the United States and Ukraine, so that the United States could continue its mediation efforts. As far as we understand, it has not yet been possible to bring the positions closer on some issues, and therefore this meeting did not take place," he said.

When asked whether Russia is ready to freeze the conflict along the line of combat engagement, leaving those parts of the regions it has captured as part of the Russian Federation, and not to claim control over the entire territory of these regions, Peskov replied that any "sketches" of settlement options should not be public, otherwise they lose their effectiveness.

"A lot of different leaks appear in the media. You understand that any sketches of various settlement options cannot be public. As soon as they become public, they lose their effectiveness," Peskov said.



He pointed out that for this reason, "work is being carried out in a discrete mode, and it must be carried out in a mode of silence." "This is what we are proceeding from. And we urge you to be very, very careful about such information dumps," Peskov said.

The US in London will propose to Kyiv to recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front - WP

"Separate possible elements of the settlement will not be discussed publicly. Therefore, we will not comment on any separate plots," he concluded.

Earlier

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain has confirmed that peace talks at the ministerial level on the war in Ukraine with colleagues from the United States and Europe, which were to take place today, have been postponed, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that he could not be present.