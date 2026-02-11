The issue of elections in Ukraine must be decided by Ukrainians themselves – Rutte

The decision to hold elections in Ukraine during wartime is exclusively an internal affair of the state and must be made by Ukrainian society and authorities in accordance with the Constitution. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized that the Alliance has always maintained the position that Ukrainians themselves determine what decisions they can and are willing to make – both within the framework of a potential peace agreement and regarding sensitive internal political issues, including territorial ones.

According to Rutte, only Ukraine has the right to decide how and when to communicate possible agreements on peace or a long-term ceasefire to its own population.

He stressed that he sees no reason to exert any external pressure on the Ukrainian leadership regarding elections and expressed full confidence in Ukrainian democracy.

I have full confidence in the Ukrainian leadership and Ukrainian democracy. This issue must be resolved by Ukrainians themselves – in accordance with their Constitution and established democratic procedures. – noted the NATO Secretary General.

Recall

As Reuters reported, citing a source, the schedule for President Zelenskyy to announce plans for elections and a referendum on February 24 is unrealistic, as it is impossible without a peace agreement with Russia. Ukraine needs security guarantees and a ceasefire to hold elections.