The Minister of Internal Affairs ordered an internal investigation into the conditions in which National Guard servicemen were staying in the Kyiv region

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Vygovsky instructed that an official investigation be launched to verify the conditions in which servicemen of one of the National Guard units were staying in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, UNN reports.

Throughout the day, I have been receiving regular reports from the Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, the acting Head of the National Police of Ukraine, and the command of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov." The building in question was used by servicemen of one of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine. Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko and his deputies arrived at the scene to clarify the circumstances. Earlier in the day, I instructed that an official investigation be launched, within which all information will be verified, including information regarding the conditions in which the servicemen were staying - Vygovsky said.

According to the minister, the relatives of the National Guard of Ukraine servicemen who were inside the building were given an opportunity to communicate with them. Doctors and several representatives of the public were also invited into the premises.

Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: employees of the Office of the Military Ombudsman and the State Bureau of Investigation are on the scene

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Military Ombudsman are working at the scene. The National Guard command is providing full assistance. The National Guard of Ukraine is one of the key components of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces. We urge citizens to refrain from spreading false information and committing unlawful acts - the Interior Minister emphasized.

In addition,

The 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" also responded to the events in the Kyiv region and emphasized that the command strongly condemns unlawful actions against servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, while warning citizens against obstructing the work of military units.

On November 2, unverified information began to circulate on social media regarding the alleged torture of servicemen at the temporary deployment site of military unit 3121 of the National Guard of Ukraine, which is part of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov." Following the spread of this information, civilians began gathering near the military town, demanding that the mobilized servicemen located there be handed over to them. After being refused, they blocked the operation of the military town and attempted to enter it without authorization - the statement says.

The 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" clarified that Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko arrived at the site, personally escorted the relatives of some servicemen onto the military facility, and showed them the conditions in which the mobilized servicemen and servicemen detained after committing unauthorized absence from their unit (UAU) were being held, pending assignment to military units and further service.

Mobilized personnel were temporarily housed in a building near Kyiv before being sent for training, says the National Guard spokesperson

Four of the servicemen who had been detained after committing UAU had injuries and were therefore sent to a hospital for examination. The National Guard command, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, has taken control of the investigation into the situation. If unlawful violent actions on the territory of the military town are established, those responsible will face fair punishment.