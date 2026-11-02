Mobilized personnel were temporarily housed in a building near Kyiv before being sent for training, says the National Guard spokesperson

$45.350.1850.680.00
ukenru
07:09 PM • 3786 views
Four outage queues at the same time: how many hours Ukrainians may spend without electricity on November 3Photo
Exclusive
05:53 PM • 13909 views
Near Kyiv, a crowd tried to storm the fence of a house where people may have been illegally detainedVideo
05:25 PM • 14518 views
Russia launched a terrible strike on Komyshuvakha, killing 18 people — ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:06 PM • 12056 views
Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: 25 people were found in the building, four required medical assistanceVideo
Exclusive
04:36 PM • 12864 views
Instead of 40 hostages, a serviceman absent without leave: the prosecutor's office reported new details of the incident near Kyiv
04:07 PM • 17285 views
Despite the risk of arrest, a family took a commemorative coin out of the occupied city of OleshkyPhoto
03:40 PM • 13565 views
Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: police said whether there really is a dead person and 40 hostages
03:18 PM • 13424 views
Why was the evacuation from Oleshky not carried out via Kherson? Lubinets provided an explanation
02:10 PM • 20405 views
Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 2027
01:41 PM • 12038 views
"Responsibility lies with the country that controls the territory": the ombudsman rejected Russia's accusations regarding Oleshky
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Chris Pratt shared how he went from living in a van to Hollywood after a chance encounterVideoNovember 2, 11:50 AM • 18277 views
Finland has joined the French nuclear deterrence initiativeNovember 2, 12:19 PM • 12681 views
King Charles left without an umbrella in a tropical downpour - his reaction was caught on videoVideoNovember 2, 12:29 PM • 19077 views
Protests have turned tourists away from Paris — Airbnb bookings have plummetedNovember 2, 12:46 PM • 18002 views
Scandalous rapper P. Diddy will be released three weeks early01:57 PM • 12062 views
Publications
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideo05:35 PM • 9604 views
Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 202702:10 PM • 20406 views
How the amount of child support is determined and calculated from military personnel’s financial support — a detailed explanationPhotoNovember 2, 01:28 PM • 21116 views
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 06:35 AM • 45208 views
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvestNovember 1, 01:07 PM • 63084 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Danylo Hetmantsev
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideo05:35 PM • 9586 views
Despite the risk of arrest, a family took a commemorative coin out of the occupied city of OleshkyPhoto04:07 PM • 17282 views
Scandalous rapper P. Diddy will be released three weeks early01:57 PM • 12188 views
Protests have turned tourists away from Paris — Airbnb bookings have plummetedNovember 2, 12:46 PM • 18123 views
King Charles left without an umbrella in a tropical downpour - his reaction was caught on videoVideoNovember 2, 12:29 PM • 19195 views
Actual
The Guardian
Hryvnia
Fox News
Film
Series

Mobilized personnel were temporarily housed in a building near Kyiv before being sent for training, says the National Guard spokesperson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Mobilized personnel were temporarily housed in the building before basic training. The National Guard and law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of unlawful detention.

Mobilized personnel were temporarily housed in a building near Kyiv before being sent for training, says the National Guard spokesperson
Ruslan Muzychuk

National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk said that mobilized personnel were temporarily housed in the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka before being sent for training, UNN correspondent reports from the scene. 

One of the demands, if I may put it that way, coming from civilians—from the people gathered here—is that the people should be released, for example… not released—the issue is not illegal detention, but the fact that the National Guard, for example, which receives people through mobilization, has them dispersed across several locations. We cannot keep 100–200–300 people in one place. These people are ultimately sent for basic military training. However, when they come to us, we are forced to keep them somewhere for the first few days, so to speak, until they leave for the training location 

- Muzychuk said. 

He noted that the National Guard command, medics, and law enforcement agencies were at the scene to verify reports of the illegal detention of people. 

Speaking generally about this situation, indeed, we can say that we support its transparent resolution. We do not want, excuse me, this situation to end in some kind of provocation, so that, God forbid, no one is injured and, God forbid, this does not become a pretext for any other, you know, further actions 

- Muzychuk added. 

According to him, in any case, the people staying in the building will leave the site in the near future, but he refused to name the exact number of people. 

In addition, the spokesperson said that the building would not be used by the National Guard in the future. 

I think that in the near future we will all disperse from here, if I may use military terminology. And one of the reasons in general, I can say, is that now, as you can see, in frontline settlements we do not have the ability to create conditions where 200–300 people are located in one place; this location very quickly becomes conspicuous 

- the spokesperson noted. 

We remind you 

Since noon, information had been circulating about an incident in the area of 7 Soniachna Street (the Petropavlivska Borshchahivka district of the capital). Eyewitnesses posted videos from the location showing ambulances and medical workers. The main version being put forward was that an allegedly armed unidentified man was holding 40 civilians hostage in a private house. Some of them had reportedly already been injured and required medical assistance.

Later, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region joined the dialogue with media representatives. It assured that  information about dozens of hostages allegedly being held in a private house was untrue. The incident itself arose around the detention of a serviceman who had gone AWOL. 

However, less than an hour later, testimony emerged from a female medical worker at the scene. Together with law enforcement officers, the woman gained access to the private house at the address. 

She later told journalists that inside the building—from the attic all the way down to the basement—she had seen at least 25 people. It was unknown whether they were civilians or military personnel. Four of the people found inside required medical assistance. They had already been loaded into ambulances. The medic did not specify what injuries the men had sustained or who had inflicted them.

The commander of the National Guard revealed who was being held in a house near Kyiv02.11.26, 20:17 • 2264 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Evacuation
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine