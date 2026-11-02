Mobilized personnel were temporarily housed in a building near Kyiv before being sent for training, says the National Guard spokesperson

Ruslan Muzychuk

National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk said that mobilized personnel were temporarily housed in the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka before being sent for training, UNN correspondent reports from the scene.

One of the demands, if I may put it that way, coming from civilians—from the people gathered here—is that the people should be released, for example… not released—the issue is not illegal detention, but the fact that the National Guard, for example, which receives people through mobilization, has them dispersed across several locations. We cannot keep 100–200–300 people in one place. These people are ultimately sent for basic military training. However, when they come to us, we are forced to keep them somewhere for the first few days, so to speak, until they leave for the training location - Muzychuk said.

He noted that the National Guard command, medics, and law enforcement agencies were at the scene to verify reports of the illegal detention of people.

Speaking generally about this situation, indeed, we can say that we support its transparent resolution. We do not want, excuse me, this situation to end in some kind of provocation, so that, God forbid, no one is injured and, God forbid, this does not become a pretext for any other, you know, further actions - Muzychuk added.

According to him, in any case, the people staying in the building will leave the site in the near future, but he refused to name the exact number of people.

In addition, the spokesperson said that the building would not be used by the National Guard in the future.

I think that in the near future we will all disperse from here, if I may use military terminology. And one of the reasons in general, I can say, is that now, as you can see, in frontline settlements we do not have the ability to create conditions where 200–300 people are located in one place; this location very quickly becomes conspicuous - the spokesperson noted.

We remind you

Since noon, information had been circulating about an incident in the area of 7 Soniachna Street (the Petropavlivska Borshchahivka district of the capital). Eyewitnesses posted videos from the location showing ambulances and medical workers. The main version being put forward was that an allegedly armed unidentified man was holding 40 civilians hostage in a private house. Some of them had reportedly already been injured and required medical assistance.

Later, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region joined the dialogue with media representatives. It assured that information about dozens of hostages allegedly being held in a private house was untrue. The incident itself arose around the detention of a serviceman who had gone AWOL.

However, less than an hour later, testimony emerged from a female medical worker at the scene. Together with law enforcement officers, the woman gained access to the private house at the address.

She later told journalists that inside the building—from the attic all the way down to the basement—she had seen at least 25 people. It was unknown whether they were civilians or military personnel. Four of the people found inside required medical assistance. They had already been loaded into ambulances. The medic did not specify what injuries the men had sustained or who had inflicted them.

The commander of the National Guard revealed who was being held in a house near Kyiv