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The commander of the National Guard revealed who was being held in a house near Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

Pivnenko said that servicemen detained after unauthorized absence from their unit were staying in the house. Four of them required medical assistance.

The commander of the National Guard revealed who was being held in a house near Kyiv
Oleksandr Pivnenko

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko arrived in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. He reported that servicemen who had been caught after going AWOL were inside the building near which people had gathered, an UNN correspondent reports.

"We sent four servicemen who require medical assistance to the hospital. These are servicemen who were caught and returned to their units after the sweep," Pivnenko said. 

According to him, the remaining people inside the building are members of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: 25 people were found in the building, four required medical assistance02.11.26, 19:06 • 9614 views

After these words, the crowd erupted in profanity. Pivnenko was asked to explain why the detainees had bruises, and it was also stated that Russian aggression does not give anyone the right to torture people.

What preceded this 

Since noon, information had been spreading about an incident in the area of 7 Sonyachna Street (the Petropavlivska Borshchahivka district of the capital). Eyewitnesses posted videos from the scene showing ambulances and medical workers. The main version being put forward was that an allegedly armed unknown man was holding 40 civilians hostage in a private house. Some of them were reportedly already injured and in need of medical assistance.

Later, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region joined the dialogue with media representatives. It assured that  information about dozens of hostages who had allegedly been inside the private house was untrue. The incident itself arose over the detention of a serviceman who had gone AWOL. 

But less than an hour later, testimony emerged from a medical worker at the scene. Together with law enforcement officers, the woman gained access to the private house at the address. She later told journalists that inside the building—from the attic all the way down to the basement—she had seen at least 25 people. It was unknown whether they were civilians or military personnel. Four of the people found inside required medical assistance. They had already been loaded into ambulances. The medic did not specify what injuries the men had sustained or who had inflicted them.

Antonina Tumanova

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