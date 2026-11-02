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Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: 25 people were found in the building, four required medical assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2172 views

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, four people from the building will be taken to hospital due to injuries.

Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: 25 people were found in the building, four required medical assistance
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, in the Kyiv region, a female medic and a law enforcement officer were allowed into a house where, according to local residents, hostages were being held, UNN reports. 

Details

More than 20 people may have been held in a house at 7 Soniachna Street in the Petropavlivska Borshchahivka area of Kyiv, where local residents had been seeing ambulances and police cars since noon. Some of them are injured, said an employee of the medical service who is currently at the scene of the incident.

The woman told journalists that at least 25 people were inside the building, from the attic to the basement. It is unknown whether they are civilians or military personnel. 

Four of the people found inside the building require medical assistance. They have already been loaded into ambulances. 

The medic did not specify exactly what injuries the men sustained or who inflicted them.

In addition

As previously reported by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense of the Central Region, on November 2, a serviceman who had gone AWOL was detained in the Petropavlivska Borshchahivka area of Kyiv. Information about 40 hostages allegedly being held in a private house is not true. 

What preceded this

Before that, information about an incident in the area of 7 Soniachna Street had been spreading on social media since noon. Eyewitnesses posted videos from the location showing ambulances and medical workers. 

The main version put forward was that an unidentified armed man was allegedly holding 40 civilians hostage in a private house. Some of them were already injured and needed medical assistance.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv