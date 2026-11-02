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Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: employees of the Office of the Military Ombudsman and the State Bureau of Investigation are on the scene

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

Representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Military Ombudsman are working with National Guard soldiers at the scene. An inspection has been ordered; the servicemembers are in safety.

Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: employees of the Office of the Military Ombudsman and the State Bureau of Investigation are on the scene
Illustrative photo

Commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko reported that representatives of the Office of the Military Ombudsman and the State Bureau of Investigation had arrived at the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, reports UNN

The Office of the Military Ombudsman and the State Bureau of Investigation have arrived. They are speaking with our service members. No one will abandon our service members 

- Pivnenko said. 

He noted that the Russians were preparing shelling today, and that "this location has already been exposed". 

If we die here, then, in principle, there is no problem, but this will all be on your conscience, dear Ukrainians. I want to remind you that the enemy already knows about this location, and a missile strike will be directed here. The people who are behind the gates are chasing hype and think that they stand for justice, but that is not true 

- Pivnenko added. 

Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova reported that staff members were working at the scene in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka together with the command of the National Guard of Ukraine.

All service members are safe, and the necessary medical assistance is being provided. An investigation has been ordered, within which all the circumstances will be established. We also count on the involvement and cooperation of law enforcement agencies and the Security Service of Ukraine 

- Reshetylova wrote. 

We remind you 

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko arrived in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. He reported that service members who had been caught after going absent without leave were inside the building near which people had gathered.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
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