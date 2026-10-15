The Houthis attacked the headquarters of oil giant Saudi Aramco, damaging executive offices

Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis struck the headquarters of state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia. The attack damaged the offices of the company’s CEO and other executives. Associated Press reports this, citing regional officials, UNN writes.

Details

The strike occurred in the city of Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia. According to 2 officials who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, no one was injured in the attack.

The Houthis had earlier warned of their intention to attack Dhahran with a ballistic missile. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy confirmed that a limited fire had broken out in an Aramco building, but the company itself has not yet commented on the incident.

Saudi Arabia reported intercepting missiles and drones

According to the Saudi-led coalition, air defense forces intercepted 2 Houthi drones, 4 cruise missiles, and several ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh, Dhahran, and the city of Al-Kharj.

Ronaldo's match postponed due to a Houthi missile attack on Riyadh

In the country’s capital, one person was injured by fragments of an intercepted munition. Saudi state news agency SPA published photographs of a damaged building and a car whose hood had been pierced by a large fragment, presumably part of a missile.

Meanwhile, the Houthi-controlled television channel "Al-Masirah" reported strikes on Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, blaming Saudi Arabia for them. The Saudi coalition did not comment on the reports.

Yemeni Houthis are attempting to create ballistic missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km using Chinese parts – AP