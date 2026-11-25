The wife of Ukrainian midfielder Serhii Sydorchuk of "Westerlo," Hanna, reported that her parents’ house in Zaporizhzhia was damaged as a result of Russian shelling. She reported this on Instagram, publishing photos, UNN reports.

Details

My house. Thank God everyone is alive - Sydorchuk wrote, publishing photos of the aftermath of the attack.

She said that the occupiers struck the house where she grew up.

My parents live in Zaporizhzhia. My mother and grandmother were at home, while my father was at work. Everyone is alive - Sydorchuk added.

In the morning, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported that the enemy had attacked the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Apartment buildings and cars were damaged. According to him, the number of injured people had risen to 6. Two of them are children.

We would like to remind you

In October, the russian army attacked a residential building in Kyiv where Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, a midfielder for Kyiv’s "Dynamo," lives.

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on Monday, October 12, the apartment where Kyiv "Dynamo" defender Oleksandr Tymchyk lives was damaged.