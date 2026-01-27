$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
04:20 PM • 118 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 8418 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 10247 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 21692 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 16836 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 13990 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 23960 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 25888 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 17078 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 19097 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
93%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 15977 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 20223 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 20566 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 23089 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 10903 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 8430 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 7606 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 21700 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 23167 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 23963 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Musician
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 2354 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 10961 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 27429 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 26617 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 26844 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Shahed-136

The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by four seconds, marking the closest to midnight in history. The reasons for this were the aggressive behavior of nuclear powers, the violation of nuclear arms control, and conflicts.

The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine

The hands of the Doomsday Clock, which symbolize the threat of global catastrophe, have been moved forward by four seconds. According to Reuters, the clock's hands have never been so close to midnight, a symbol of global nuclear catastrophe, UNN reports.

Details

On Tuesday, atomic scientists set the Doomsday Clock closer than ever to midnight, citing the aggressive behavior of nuclear powers Russia, China, and the United States, the erosion of nuclear arms control, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and fears about artificial intelligence among the factors increasing the risks of global catastrophe.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set the clock at 85 seconds to midnight, the theoretical point of annihilation. This is four seconds closer than it was set last year. The Chicago-based non-profit organization created the clock in 1947 during the Cold War tensions that followed World War II to warn the public about how close humanity was to destroying the world.

Scientists expressed concern about the threats of unregulated integration of artificial intelligence into military systems and its potential misuse to create biological threats, as well as AI's role in spreading disinformation worldwide. They also noted the ongoing challenges posed by climate change.

"Of course, the Doomsday Clock is about global risks, and what we've seen is a global failure of leadership," nuclear policy expert Alexandra Bell, president and CEO of the Bulletin, told Reuters. "Regardless of the government, the shift to neo-imperialism and an Orwellian approach to governance will only lead to the clock moving closer to midnight."

The publication notes that this was the third time in the last four years that scientists have moved the clock closer to midnight.

"Regarding nuclear risks, nothing has changed in the right direction in 2025," Bell said. "Long-term diplomatic structures are under pressure or collapsing, the threat of explosive nuclear tests has returned, proliferation fears are growing, and three military operations have been conducted under the cover of nuclear weapons and the associated threat of escalation. The risk of nuclear weapons use is unacceptably high."

Bell pointed to Russia's continued war in Ukraine, the US and Israeli bombing of Iran, and border clashes between India and Pakistan. Bell also mentioned ongoing tensions in Asia, particularly on the Korean Peninsula, and China's threats to Taiwan, as well as rising tensions in the Western Hemisphere since US President Donald Trump returned to office 12 months ago.

Recall

The Doomsday Clock is a project of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists magazine, which has existed since 1947. The decision to move the hands (or to leave them in place) is made annually by the magazine's board of directors with the participation of experts and scientists.

Initially, the clock was set at 23:53. The greatest distance from midnight (23:43) was recorded in 1991, after the end of the Cold War.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Donald Trump
India
Asia
Taiwan
China
United States
Ukraine
Chicago
Pakistan
Iran