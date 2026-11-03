The governor of the Yaroslavl region confirmed damage to one of Russia’s largest oil refineries following a drone attack

$45.350.1850.680.00
ukenru
05:38 AM • 10738 views
The death toll from Russia's airstrikes on Komyshuvakha has risen to 29, with another 48 people missing
05:02 AM • 13690 views
Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with Ladyzhyn bearing the brunt of the assaultPhoto
04:44 AM • 12269 views
In Russia, one of the largest oil refineries supplying fuel for military aviation was attackedPhotoVideo
04:33 AM • 9720 views
Russians launched a combined strike on Kharkiv: more than 60 people were injured
04:17 AM • 10298 views
Ukraine and Russia will hold talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11 – Witkoff
03:17 AM • 12321 views
Russia managed to form only 4 of the 17 planned divisions due to heavy losses in the war against Ukraine
02:16 AM • 13477 views
Poland will hold the first large-scale exercises of the "coalition of the willing" to prepare for the deployment of troops in Ukraine
01:38 AM • 12361 views
Kyiv was protected by a special "dome" against jet-powered "Shaheds" – Flash
12:55 AM • 12774 views
The Czech Republic opposed the return of Russian hockey players to international tournaments until the war in Ukraine ends
November 2, 11:52 PM • 16798 views
Russia has deployed 11 strategic bombers: when a strike on Ukraine is possible
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 21819 views
Trump's popularity among women in the US is plummeting — what the polls sayNovember 2, 09:13 PM • 14765 views
Lenny Kravitz denied rumors of his own deathNovember 2, 09:25 PM • 11980 views
Patron the dog got married: Lana became the famous four-legged companion’s brideVideoNovember 2, 10:05 PM • 8214 views
The National Guard refused to station military personnel in a building in Petropavlivska BorshchahivkaNovember 2, 10:52 PM • 13913 views
Publications
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 21851 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 30280 views
Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 2027November 2, 02:10 PM • 31839 views
How the amount of child support is determined and calculated from military personnel’s financial support — a detailed explanationPhotoNovember 2, 01:28 PM • 33450 views
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 06:35 AM • 56084 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Will Smith spotted with his ex-wife in Australia after wrapping filming on a new movie05:36 AM • 2234 views
Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendship04:05 AM • 3820 views
In Italy, the investigation into the murder of director Pier Paolo Pasolini has been reopened after 51 years03:05 AM • 3988 views
An outbreak of "mouse fever" has been recorded in Russia; more than 1,500 people have fallen ill in five regions02:05 AM • 5078 views
Suki Waterhouse revealed how her relationship with Bradley Cooper changed her attitude toward her personal life01:05 AM • 5562 views
Actual
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Technology
Shahed-136

The governor of the Yaroslavl region confirmed damage to one of Russia’s largest oil refineries following a drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Following an attack by 124 drones, a fire broke out at the Yaroslavl oil refinery, and two workers were injured. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The governor of the Yaroslavl region confirmed damage to one of Russia’s largest oil refineries following a drone attack

The governor of Russia’s Yaroslavl Region, Mikhail Yevrayev, confirmed damage to the infrastructure of an oil refinery in Yaroslavl as a result of a nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones on November 3. A fire broke out at the facility, and two employees were injured, ASTRA reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the governor, emergency services are working to extinguish the fire. Two plant employees suffered shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.

In addition, debris from downed drones damaged the windows of several apartment buildings and private homes, as well as the cars of local residents. According to available information, 124 drones took part in the attack.

What is known about the attacked oil refinery

Earlier, ASTRA OSINT analyst established from photos and videos by eyewitnesses that the fire broke out on the territory of the Slavneft-YANOS facility. According to the outlet, at least five fires were recorded.

The Yaroslavl oil refinery is one of the five largest oil refineries in Russia. Its capacity is approximately 15 million tonnes of oil per year.

The facility produces gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other petroleum products. Its consumers include airports and facilities of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The plant had already been attacked on August 28 and September 17, 2026. During the previous strikes, its AVT-4 and AVT-3 primary oil-refining units were damaged. Following the September attack, the facility suspended operations.

The extent of the damage following the new strike is currently being clarified.

In Russia, one of the largest oil refineries supplying fuel for military aviation was attacked03.11.26, 06:44 • 12294 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine