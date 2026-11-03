The governor of the Yaroslavl region confirmed damage to one of Russia’s largest oil refineries following a drone attack

The governor of Russia’s Yaroslavl Region, Mikhail Yevrayev, confirmed damage to the infrastructure of an oil refinery in Yaroslavl as a result of a nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones on November 3. A fire broke out at the facility, and two employees were injured, ASTRA reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the governor, emergency services are working to extinguish the fire. Two plant employees suffered shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.

In addition, debris from downed drones damaged the windows of several apartment buildings and private homes, as well as the cars of local residents. According to available information, 124 drones took part in the attack.

What is known about the attacked oil refinery

Earlier, ASTRA OSINT analyst established from photos and videos by eyewitnesses that the fire broke out on the territory of the Slavneft-YANOS facility. According to the outlet, at least five fires were recorded.

The Yaroslavl oil refinery is one of the five largest oil refineries in Russia. Its capacity is approximately 15 million tonnes of oil per year.

The facility produces gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other petroleum products. Its consumers include airports and facilities of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The plant had already been attacked on August 28 and September 17, 2026. During the previous strikes, its AVT-4 and AVT-3 primary oil-refining units were damaged. Following the September attack, the facility suspended operations.

The extent of the damage following the new strike is currently being clarified.

In Russia, one of the largest oil refineries supplying fuel for military aviation was attacked