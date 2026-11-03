In Russia, one of the largest oil refineries supplying fuel for military aviation was attacked

$45.350.1850.680.00
ukenru
04:44 AM • 320 views
In Russia, one of the largest oil refineries supplying fuel for military aviation was attackedPhotoVideo
04:33 AM • 466 views
Russians launched a combined strike on Kharkiv: more than 60 people were injured
04:17 AM • 3796 views
Ukraine and Russia will hold talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11 – Witkoff
03:17 AM • 9882 views
Russia managed to form only 4 of the 17 planned divisions due to heavy losses in the war against Ukraine
02:16 AM • 11695 views
Poland will hold the first large-scale exercises of the "coalition of the willing" to prepare for the deployment of troops in Ukraine
01:38 AM • 11226 views
Kyiv was protected by a special "dome" against jet-powered "Shaheds" – Flash
12:55 AM • 12041 views
The Czech Republic opposed the return of Russian hockey players to international tournaments until the war in Ukraine ends
11:52 PM • 15946 views
Russia has deployed 11 strategic bombers: when a strike on Ukraine is possible
11:03 PM • 16183 views
Drones are attacking Moscow; more than 18 explosions were heard in the Russian capital’s area – ATESH
November 2, 09:52 PM • 17744 views
Provocations in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka play into Russia’s hands – Azov commander Prokopenko reacts to the incidentVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Residents of an American city are outraged by noise from Musk's data center—the billionaire has decided to buy hundreds of homesNovember 2, 07:02 PM • 16902 views
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 17089 views
Trump's popularity among women in the US is plummeting — what the polls sayNovember 2, 09:13 PM • 12159 views
Lenny Kravitz denied rumors of his own deathNovember 2, 09:25 PM • 8890 views
The National Guard refused to station military personnel in a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka10:52 PM • 10856 views
Publications
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 17168 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 27300 views
Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 2027November 2, 02:10 PM • 29323 views
How the amount of child support is determined and calculated from military personnel’s financial support — a detailed explanationPhotoNovember 2, 01:28 PM • 30801 views
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 06:35 AM • 53630 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
Robert Pattinson
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendship04:05 AM • 558 views
In Italy, the investigation into the murder of director Pier Paolo Pasolini has been reopened after 51 years03:05 AM • 1138 views
An outbreak of "mouse fever" has been recorded in Russia; more than 1,500 people have fallen ill in five regions02:05 AM • 2242 views
Suki Waterhouse revealed how her relationship with Bradley Cooper changed her attitude toward her personal life01:05 AM • 2880 views
Scientists confirmed the existence of Egypt’s first female ruler, who reigned before the Giza pyramids were built12:06 AM • 4576 views
Actual
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Technology
Shahed-136

In Russia, one of the largest oil refineries supplying fuel for military aviation was attacked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Following a drone attack on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery, a fire broke out in Yaroslavl. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

In Russia, one of the largest oil refineries supplying fuel for military aviation was attacked

In Yaroslavl, Russia, an oil refinery, the Slavneft-YANOS refinery, which is among Russia’s five largest refineries and supplies fuel, including for military needs, reportedly caught fire as a result of a drone attack. ASTRA reports this, citing its own OSINT analysis of eyewitness photos and videos, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, local residents reported powerful explosions and a fire at the company’s premises. Before that, a drone attack threat had been declared in Yaroslavl Oblast.

After examining materials received from eyewitnesses, ASTRA’s OSINT analyst determined that the fire occurred specifically at the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl.

Why the attacked refinery is important

The Yaroslavl oil refinery has been operating since 1961. Its capacity is approximately 15 million tonnes of oil per year, or about 300,000 barrels per day.

The company belongs to Slavneft, which is jointly controlled by Rosneft and Gazprom Neft.

The refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, aviation kerosene and other petroleum products. Its customers include airports and enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

This is not the first attack on the facility. On August 28, 2026, the AVT-4 primary oil refining unit was damaged, and after the strike on September 17, the AVT-3 unit was damaged; it accounts for about 40% of the refinery’s total capacity. At that time, the facility suspended operations.

The extent of the damage after the latest attack is currently unknown.

A diesel shortage has emerged in St. Petersburg after the urgent export of Russian fuel to the United States03.11.26, 02:16 • 2118 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine