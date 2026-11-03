In Russia, one of the largest oil refineries supplying fuel for military aviation was attacked

In Yaroslavl, Russia, an oil refinery, the Slavneft-YANOS refinery, which is among Russia’s five largest refineries and supplies fuel, including for military needs, reportedly caught fire as a result of a drone attack. ASTRA reports this, citing its own OSINT analysis of eyewitness photos and videos, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, local residents reported powerful explosions and a fire at the company’s premises. Before that, a drone attack threat had been declared in Yaroslavl Oblast.

After examining materials received from eyewitnesses, ASTRA’s OSINT analyst determined that the fire occurred specifically at the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl.

Why the attacked refinery is important

The Yaroslavl oil refinery has been operating since 1961. Its capacity is approximately 15 million tonnes of oil per year, or about 300,000 barrels per day.

The company belongs to Slavneft, which is jointly controlled by Rosneft and Gazprom Neft.

The refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, aviation kerosene and other petroleum products. Its customers include airports and enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

This is not the first attack on the facility. On August 28, 2026, the AVT-4 primary oil refining unit was damaged, and after the strike on September 17, the AVT-3 unit was damaged; it accounts for about 40% of the refinery’s total capacity. At that time, the facility suspended operations.

The extent of the damage after the latest attack is currently unknown.

A diesel shortage has emerged in St. Petersburg after the urgent export of Russian fuel to the United States