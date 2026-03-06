The government has allocated UAH 10 billion for the implementation of regional resilience plans

The Cabinet of Ministers held the first meeting of the Coordination Center for the implementation of comprehensive plans for the resilience of regions and cities and allocated the first 10 billion UAH from the reserve fund for their implementation. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The first meeting of the Coordination Center for the implementation of comprehensive plans for the resilience of regions and cities was held in Ukraine. According to the Prime Minister, the goal is to establish systematic work on the implementation of these plans.

We are starting to finance the implementation of the plans. We are allocating the first 10 billion UAH from the reserve fund to ensure the implementation of resilience plans. - Svyrydenko noted.

During the meeting, those responsible for key areas of work were identified. In particular, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, together with the head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development Serhiy Sukhomlyn, will be responsible for the protection of critical infrastructure facilities.

The development of distributed generation of electrical and thermal energy will be coordinated by First Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal and Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Oleksiy Kuleba, together with the heads of regional military administrations, will be responsible for ensuring uninterrupted heat supply, water supply, and sewerage.

A separate direction involves creating conditions for attracting businesses to implement resilience plans. This includes, in particular, the introduction of simplified procedures and regulatory decisions. This block will be overseen by the Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev and the head of the NEURC Yuriy Vlasenko.

Svyrydenko noted that special attention will be paid to frontline regions and the capital. The meeting also discussed the preparation of a resilience plan for Kyiv. It is expected that the city authorities will submit it by Tuesday.

According to her, the next meetings of the Coordination Center will be held according to a defined schedule, including in an off-site format in frontline regions.

She also emphasized that the heads of regional military administrations and city councils will bear personal responsibility for the implementation of the plans. The government, according to her, is working on a strategic restructuring of the energy system and preparing for the next heating seasons.

