The government has allocated UAH 10 billion for the implementation of regional resilience plans

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:35 PM • 11461 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 12120 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 15849 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 29301 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 15724 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 18400 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 18385 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 18515 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 19167 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 16516 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.4m/s
71%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' caseMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 17671 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 29030 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 20085 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 15301 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 9808 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 9912 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 15386 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 29296 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 20174 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 29119 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Pyshnyi
Donald Trump
Musician
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 1386 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 25932 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 22963 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 24921 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 46096 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Technology
Truth Social

The government has allocated UAH 10 billion for the implementation of regional resilience plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated 10 billion hryvnias from the reserve fund for the implementation of regional and city resilience plans. The Coordination Center has begun work on these plans, with particular attention to frontline regions and Kyiv.

The government has allocated UAH 10 billion for the implementation of regional resilience plans

The Cabinet of Ministers held the first meeting of the Coordination Center for the implementation of comprehensive plans for the resilience of regions and cities and allocated the first 10 billion UAH from the reserve fund for their implementation. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The first meeting of the Coordination Center for the implementation of comprehensive plans for the resilience of regions and cities was held in Ukraine. According to the Prime Minister, the goal is to establish systematic work on the implementation of these plans.

We are starting to finance the implementation of the plans. We are allocating the first 10 billion UAH from the reserve fund to ensure the implementation of resilience plans.

- Svyrydenko noted.

During the meeting, those responsible for key areas of work were identified. In particular, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, together with the head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development Serhiy Sukhomlyn, will be responsible for the protection of critical infrastructure facilities.

The development of distributed generation of electrical and thermal energy will be coordinated by First Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal and Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Oleksiy Kuleba, together with the heads of regional military administrations, will be responsible for ensuring uninterrupted heat supply, water supply, and sewerage.

The government allocates UAH 3 billion for pothole repair on the country's roads, including in frontline regions04.03.26, 19:58 • 4844 views

A separate direction involves creating conditions for attracting businesses to implement resilience plans. This includes, in particular, the introduction of simplified procedures and regulatory decisions. This block will be overseen by the Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev and the head of the NEURC Yuriy Vlasenko.

Svyrydenko noted that special attention will be paid to frontline regions and the capital. The meeting also discussed the preparation of a resilience plan for Kyiv. It is expected that the city authorities will submit it by Tuesday.

According to her, the next meetings of the Coordination Center will be held according to a defined schedule, including in an off-site format in frontline regions.

She also emphasized that the heads of regional military administrations and city councils will bear personal responsibility for the implementation of the plans. The government, according to her, is working on a strategic restructuring of the energy system and preparing for the next heating seasons.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated 3 billion hryvnias for state support of Ukrainian science. The procedure for distributing funds for financing scientific institutions and university research was approved.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv