The government allocates UAH 3 billion for pothole repair on the country's roads, including in frontline regions

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 10954 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 20176 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 17591 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 23934 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 51096 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 77958 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 65367 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 67792 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 62126 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 35059 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.7m/s
71%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 25106 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 25038 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 25569 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 25654 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 17141 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 7452 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 10954 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 20176 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 25755 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 25672 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Roman Shukhevych
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 6002 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 17228 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 31680 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 39297 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 43259 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian

The government allocates UAH 3 billion for pothole repair on the country's roads, including in frontline regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Ukrainian government will allocate 3 billion hryvnias from the state budget's reserve fund for pothole repair. The work has begun and is expected to be completed by June 1.

The government allocates UAH 3 billion for pothole repair on the country's roads, including in frontline regions

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced a meeting on road repairs with Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Sukhomlyn. The head of government announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Following the meeting, we will allocate an additional UAH 3 billion from the state budget's reserve fund to ensure pothole repairs on roads in frontline regions and public roads of national importance with high traffic intensity.

- the message says.

According to her, pothole repairs have already begun on international and national highways, including in frontline regions. "We are not talking about capital works, but about basic safety and passability. Weather conditions allow repair crews to work. Repairs will be completed by June 1," the head of government said.

Svyrydenko emphasized that roads are a matter of effective logistics for the Defense Forces, evacuation of the wounded, as well as ensuring the economy and community life.

Recall

On March 2, Svyrydenko reported that current repairs of public roads had started in Ukraine. According to her, the primary restoration of road surfaces with a total area of over 3.5 million square meters is being carried out. In particular, it is not about capital repairs, but about operational repairs of the surface in priority areas where weather conditions already allow.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine