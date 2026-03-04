The government allocates UAH 3 billion for pothole repair on the country's roads, including in frontline regions

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced a meeting on road repairs with Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Sukhomlyn. The head of government announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Following the meeting, we will allocate an additional UAH 3 billion from the state budget's reserve fund to ensure pothole repairs on roads in frontline regions and public roads of national importance with high traffic intensity. - the message says.

According to her, pothole repairs have already begun on international and national highways, including in frontline regions. "We are not talking about capital works, but about basic safety and passability. Weather conditions allow repair crews to work. Repairs will be completed by June 1," the head of government said.

Svyrydenko emphasized that roads are a matter of effective logistics for the Defense Forces, evacuation of the wounded, as well as ensuring the economy and community life.

Recall

On March 2, Svyrydenko reported that current repairs of public roads had started in Ukraine. According to her, the primary restoration of road surfaces with a total area of over 3.5 million square meters is being carried out. In particular, it is not about capital repairs, but about operational repairs of the surface in priority areas where weather conditions already allow.