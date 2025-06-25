На десятки проєктів укриттів у школах, уряд надав регіонам понад 6 млрд грн - Шмигаль

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
04:35 PM • 12328 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 32531 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 40762 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
01:56 PM • 44245 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 46739 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 47925 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 53132 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 62759 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76718 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105235 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+22°
2m/s
48%
743mm
Popular news
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summitJune 25, 08:58 AM • 86971 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new roundJune 25, 09:53 AM • 105833 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 132810 views
NATO has reached an agreement to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - mediaJune 25, 12:25 PM • 71446 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 52596 views
Publications
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitals05:45 PM • 13580 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operations05:24 PM • 17648 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decrease04:14 PM • 27833 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 53282 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 133492 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
The Hague
United Kingdom
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's death05:48 PM • 6996 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests04:39 PM • 15316 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"03:21 PM • 18333 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 56831 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 63156 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Times
Mi-24
Mi-8
Diia (service)

На десятки проєктів укриттів у школах, уряд надав регіонам понад 6 млрд грн - Шмигаль

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

The Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 6.2 billion in subventions to the regions for the construction of shelters in schools. These funds will enable the implementation of 144 shelter projects in 100 communities across 22 oblasts, with all facilities planned for completion by the end of the year.

На десятки проєктів укриттів у школах, уряд надав регіонам понад 6 млрд грн - Шмигаль

The head of the Ukrainian government reported that all allocated funds should be used effectively. Accordingly, the facilities should be completed on time and in full. The issue is under the control of the relevant ministries, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Details

Today, a meeting was held regarding the implementation of projects for the construction of shelters in general secondary education institutions. According to the head of government Denys Shmyhal, the following took part in the meeting:

  • Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov,
    • Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov;
      • Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi;
        • Head of the State Agency for Reconstruction Serhiy Sukhomlyn;
          • representatives of the Ministry of Finance and heads of regional military administrations.

            The following is reported based on the results:

            This year, the state provided the regions with a subvention of UAH 6.2 billion for the construction of shelters in schools. It is planned to implement 144 projects in 100 communities in 22 regions.

            - Shmyhal said.

            As promised by the government, based on the confirmation of the heads of regional state administrations.

            Shelters in Rivne region will be checked due to complaints about locked doors during alarm - OVA09.06.25, 15:07 • 2642 views

            All allocated funds will be used effectively and the facilities will be completed by the end of the year

            - the head of the Ukrainian government writes.

            Denys Shmyhal added that the relevant issue is under the control of the relevant ministries. The government will carefully coordinate the process with the regional military administrations. We must enable all children to study safely in person, Shmyhal summarized.

            A scheme to embezzle almost UAH 4 million during the purchase of shelters was exposed in Odesa region16.06.25, 20:10 • 3057 views

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            PoliticsEducation Finance
            Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
            Oleksiy Chernyshov
            Mikhail Fedorov
            Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
            Ukraine
            Denis Shmyhal
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9