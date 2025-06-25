На десятки проєктів укриттів у школах, уряд надав регіонам понад 6 млрд грн - Шмигаль

The head of the Ukrainian government reported that all allocated funds should be used effectively. Accordingly, the facilities should be completed on time and in full. The issue is under the control of the relevant ministries, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Today, a meeting was held regarding the implementation of projects for the construction of shelters in general secondary education institutions. According to the head of government Denys Shmyhal, the following took part in the meeting:

Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov,

Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov;

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi;

Head of the State Agency for Reconstruction Serhiy Sukhomlyn;

representatives of the Ministry of Finance and heads of regional military administrations.

The following is reported based on the results:

This year, the state provided the regions with a subvention of UAH 6.2 billion for the construction of shelters in schools. It is planned to implement 144 projects in 100 communities in 22 regions. - Shmyhal said.

As promised by the government, based on the confirmation of the heads of regional state administrations.

All allocated funds will be used effectively and the facilities will be completed by the end of the year - the head of the Ukrainian government writes.

Denys Shmyhal added that the relevant issue is under the control of the relevant ministries. The government will carefully coordinate the process with the regional military administrations. We must enable all children to study safely in person, Shmyhal summarized.

