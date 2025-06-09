$41.400.07
Shelters in Rivne region will be checked due to complaints about locked doors during alarm - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Due to complaints from residents of Rivne region about locked shelters during an air raid, a general inspection of protective structures will be carried out in the region. Heads of communities were emphasized on their personal responsibility for such cases.

Shelters in Rivne region will be checked due to complaints about locked doors during alarm - OVA

After complaints from residents of Rivne region that some shelters were closed during the air attack, a general inspection of civil defense structures will be conducted in the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval.

Details

According to him, the reason for the urgent online meeting with the heads of territorial communities and districts were numerous complaints from residents of the region. People reported that during the air raid alert they could not get into protective structures because they were closed. 

This is unacceptable. Shelters must be open 24/7 during an air raid alert. I instructed the police and rescuers to find out all the circumstances of why this happened. And I emphasized to the heads of communities their personal responsibility for such cases.

- said Koval.

He urged local residents to call the police or the 24-hour hotline of the Regional Military Administration in case of recurrence of such incidents.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained what a "protected space" is and how it will look like in schools15.08.24, 17:36 • 17158 views

Let us remind you

Rivne region was attacked by the Russian Federation in the morning of June 9, air defense systems were working. The alarm in the region lasted almost 3.5 hours. As a result of the shelling, civilian infrastructure was not damaged.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWar
Rivne Oblast
