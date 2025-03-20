General Staff confirmed the damage to the "Engels" airfield in Saratov region
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the "Engels" airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. A fire, explosions and detonation of ammunition were recorded.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack on the "Engels" airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation and the fire in the area of the airfield, explosions and secondary detonation of ammunition, writes UNN.
Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the "Engels" airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation on the night of March 20. A fire, explosions and secondary detonation of ammunition were recorded in the airfield area
This military object, as indicated, is used by the occupiers' aviation, in particular, for launching missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and terrorist attacks against the civilian population.
"The Defense Forces of Ukraine have detailed information about the strategic facilities of the Russian occupiers, adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law and take measures to maximize the safety of the civilian population and stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Thank you to our soldiers for their accuracy! To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized in the General Staff.
