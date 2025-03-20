In Engels, after the strike, the Russians lost missiles, including Kh-101s, which are used to strike Ukraine - CCD of the NSDC
Kyiv • UNN
Following a nighttime drone attack on the Engels airfield, a fire broke out, and Russians were evacuated. According to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Russia lost missiles, including Kh-101s.
After the night drone attack in Engels, Russia lost missiles, including Kh-101, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN writes.
Details
"In Engels, as a result of the strike, the Russians lost missiles, including the Kh-101. The number will be clear later. This airfield stores the most missiles used by strategic aviation for strikes on Ukraine," wrote Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council.
Meanwhile, after the night drone attack in Engels, a state of emergency was introduced, said the head of the district, Maksym Leonov, in a telegram channel.
"Due to the fire at the airfield, residents of several SNTs were evacuated. In this regard, a municipal-level emergency regime has been introduced. This decision was made to ensure safety," Leonov wrote.
Russia reports massive drone attack on Saratov and Engels: reports of fire at the airfield and evacuation20.03.25, 08:57 • 13897 views