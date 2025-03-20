Russia reports massive drone attack on Saratov and Engels: reports of fire at the airfield and evacuation

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16566 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107031 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168784 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106354 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342919 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173441 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144783 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196103 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124826 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108145 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Russia reports massive drone attack on Saratov and Engels: reports of fire at the airfield and evacuation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13897 views

At night, the Saratov region of Russia was subjected to a massive UAV attack, houses were damaged, and an evacuation was announced. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 54 drones were shot down over the region.

Russia reports massive drone attack on Saratov and Engels: reports of fire at the airfield and evacuation

russia reported on a night drone attack on saratov and engels in the saratov region, a fire on the territory of the airfield and evacuation, writes UNN.

Details

"saratov and engels today suffered the largest UAV attack in history," wrote roman busargin, governor of the saratov region, on his telegram channel.

According to busargin, "in engels, about 30 private and country houses in several horticultural societies were also damaged as a result of the UAV attack. (...) Some residents sought medical attention."

"For safety reasons, due to the fire on the territory of the airfield, the evacuation of those living on the territory adjacent to the horticultural society is being carried out," busargin wrote.

According to ASTRA, in the morning residents saw heavy smoke in the "3rd summer town" microdistrict in engels after a series of UAV attacks. The microdistrict is located approximately 10 kilometers from the Engels-2 military airfield, ASTRA noted.

rosaviation reported that "to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of the armed forces were introduced early this morning at the airports: Samara, Saratov".

The russian ministry of defense claims that 132 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by their air defense at night: 54 UAVs over the territory of the saratov region, 40 UAVs over the territory of the voronezh region, 22 UAVs over the territory of the belgorod region, nine UAVs over the territory of the rostov region, three UAVs over the territory of the kursk region, one UAV over the territory of the lipetsk region. The russian ministry of defense also announced the destruction of three UAVs over the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, showed a video, signing it "Russian Engels".

Drone attack: explosions heard in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation in the area of the oil refinery20.03.25, 04:11 • 26131 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
