Russia reports massive drone attack on Saratov and Engels: reports of fire at the airfield and evacuation
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the Saratov region of Russia was subjected to a massive UAV attack, houses were damaged, and an evacuation was announced. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 54 drones were shot down over the region.
russia reported on a night drone attack on saratov and engels in the saratov region, a fire on the territory of the airfield and evacuation, writes UNN.
Details
"saratov and engels today suffered the largest UAV attack in history," wrote roman busargin, governor of the saratov region, on his telegram channel.
According to busargin, "in engels, about 30 private and country houses in several horticultural societies were also damaged as a result of the UAV attack. (...) Some residents sought medical attention."
"For safety reasons, due to the fire on the territory of the airfield, the evacuation of those living on the territory adjacent to the horticultural society is being carried out," busargin wrote.
According to ASTRA, in the morning residents saw heavy smoke in the "3rd summer town" microdistrict in engels after a series of UAV attacks. The microdistrict is located approximately 10 kilometers from the Engels-2 military airfield, ASTRA noted.
rosaviation reported that "to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of the armed forces were introduced early this morning at the airports: Samara, Saratov".
The russian ministry of defense claims that 132 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by their air defense at night: 54 UAVs over the territory of the saratov region, 40 UAVs over the territory of the voronezh region, 22 UAVs over the territory of the belgorod region, nine UAVs over the territory of the rostov region, three UAVs over the territory of the kursk region, one UAV over the territory of the lipetsk region. The russian ministry of defense also announced the destruction of three UAVs over the temporarily occupied Crimea.
The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, showed a video, signing it "Russian Engels".
