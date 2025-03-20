Drone attack: explosions heard in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation in the area of the oil refinery
Kyiv • UNN
Drones attacked Saratov and Engels at night, a fire broke out in the area of the oil depot. The city is home to an oil refinery, which is a key facility of the Russian Federation's fuel infrastructure.
Explosions are heard in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to local Telegram channels.
Details
It is noted that drones are attacking the cities of Saratov and Engels.
The siren is sounding in the cities. ... There is now a fire near the oil depot due to falling debris. At 4 a.m., people heard at least four explosions
As you know, the city of Saratov is home to an oil refinery, which is one of the key facilities of the Russian fuel infrastructure. Its processing capacity reaches 7 million tons of oil per year. The refinery plays an important role in providing fuel to the Russian army.
Reminder
On the night of March 19, a drone attack took place on the city of Kropotkin in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation - UAVs attacked a local oil depot. At least 3 explosions were heard, and a fire broke out at the site of the wreckage on the territory of the enterprise.
