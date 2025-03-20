Putin is creating confusion regarding the terms and details of the ceasefire in order to blame Ukraine – ISW
Kyiv • UNN
Putin is confusing the details of the ceasefire, trying to accuse Ukraine of violations even before the agreement comes into force. This indicates how he will use future agreements.
russian dictator vladimir putin is creating confusion regarding the terms and details of the ceasefire, trying to falsely accuse ukraine of violating such a regime even before the relevant agreement entered into force. this is stated in the material of the institute for the study of war (isw), reports unn.
details
it is noted that the kremlin is trying to present russia as a party that is already adhering to a temporary ceasefire, while claiming that ukraine is violating such a regime - even though the parties have not agreed on the details of the agreement or officially introduced a ceasefire regime.
analysts recalled the statement of the russian ministry of defense, which claimed that ukrainian drones struck an oil transshipment facility in the krasnodar region after a conversation between us president donald trump and putin, and tried to present the ukrainian strike as a violation of the ceasefire agreement.
russia's claim that russia adhered to the ceasefire regime, refraining from strikes on ukrainian energy infrastructure, and that ukraine violated the ceasefire regime, is inaccurate, since russia and ukraine have not yet officially concluded an agreement
according to experts, such statements by the russian federation are attempts to take advantage of the lack of clarity regarding the details of the ceasefire, which is being introduced by the kremlin.
"putin's attempt to confuse and manipulate the temporary ceasefire and accuse ukraine of violations even before the agreement came into force is an indicator of how putin is likely to use any future agreements," the authors summarize.
remind
kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said that on the night of wednesday, ukrainian drones tried to attack russian energy infrastructure facilities, despite the agreement between trump and putin to stop such attacks. according to him, at the time of the order, there were 7 drones in the sky, which were aimed at ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities, but were shot down by the russian army.
Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: a fire broke out in the regional center, the railway's energy system was hit19.03.25, 07:58 • 17365 views